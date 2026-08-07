Recent Release, "Crossroads," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Prodigy Powhatan, Offers Spiritually Resonant Poetry Exploring Life, Faith, and Human Connection
Hackensack, NJ, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Prodigy Powhatan has completed a new book, titled, "Crossroads," a distinctive collection of poetry that delves into the profound corners of the human experience. Through carefully crafted verses, she explores themes of spirituality, love, family bonds, and divine purpose, creating a work that speaks to both the intellect and the soul. This collection represents her artistic vision—a journey through life's complexity told in poetic form.
The author brings rich personal experience to her creative work. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, Prodigy is a multitalented artist whose life encompasses layers of cultural heritage as an African American and Native American woman. Her artistic journey has been shaped by a deep commitment to creative expression and spiritual growth, informed by her close relationships with family, her love for children and seniors, and her unwavering faith. These influences permeate every page of her collection.
"Crossroads" presents readers with an illuminating exploration of how creativity serves as a divine gift meant to be shared. The verses tackle life's manifold challenges while celebrating the transformative power of self-expression and spiritual connection. Readers will discover how faith becomes a guiding force through uncertainty, how love manifests in unexpected ways, and how allowing oneself to be vulnerable on the page can create genuine magic. This collection invites contemplation, resonance, and a deeper understanding of one's own spiritual journey.
"Creativity is a gift from above," said Powhatan, "and it's crucial to express it in any way possible. To let yourself go and allow God to flow through your veins, to have magic run through your fingertips onto the paper—that's what makes this work meaningful. I hope readers will give my poetry a chance, feel it, and let it grow within them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prodigy Powhatan's faith-filled work offers readers a sanctuary for reflection and spiritual nourishment. Her poetry demonstrates how personal vulnerability and divine connection can inspire transformation in those who encounter these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Crossroads" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings rich personal experience to her creative work. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, Prodigy is a multitalented artist whose life encompasses layers of cultural heritage as an African American and Native American woman. Her artistic journey has been shaped by a deep commitment to creative expression and spiritual growth, informed by her close relationships with family, her love for children and seniors, and her unwavering faith. These influences permeate every page of her collection.
"Crossroads" presents readers with an illuminating exploration of how creativity serves as a divine gift meant to be shared. The verses tackle life's manifold challenges while celebrating the transformative power of self-expression and spiritual connection. Readers will discover how faith becomes a guiding force through uncertainty, how love manifests in unexpected ways, and how allowing oneself to be vulnerable on the page can create genuine magic. This collection invites contemplation, resonance, and a deeper understanding of one's own spiritual journey.
"Creativity is a gift from above," said Powhatan, "and it's crucial to express it in any way possible. To let yourself go and allow God to flow through your veins, to have magic run through your fingertips onto the paper—that's what makes this work meaningful. I hope readers will give my poetry a chance, feel it, and let it grow within them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prodigy Powhatan's faith-filled work offers readers a sanctuary for reflection and spiritual nourishment. Her poetry demonstrates how personal vulnerability and divine connection can inspire transformation in those who encounter these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Crossroads" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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