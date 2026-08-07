Recent Release, "Two Stories in the State of Confusion," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Denise Westerhoff, Explores God's Love Guiding Children Through Doubt
Cedar Rapids, IA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Denise Westerhoff has completed a new book, "Two Stories in the State of Confusion," presenting two parallel narratives designed for young readers navigating complex emotions and identity questions. The first story, Buddy Bunny Mine, follows a young bunny struggling with jealousy as he watches his older brothers excel at everything. In a moment of frustration, he attempts to prove himself by disguising his identity and racing alongside them, only to discover that pretending to be someone else doesn't resolve his inner turmoil. The second narrative, Ora in the State of Confusion, addresses contemporary challenges as a young boy grapples with confusion about his gender identity and seeks validation through competition. Both stories arrive at the same profound truth: parents offer consoling wisdom rooted in faith.
Westerhoff brings authentic passion to this work, drawing from her extensive experience as a youth leader and contemporary music director in church settings. Her commitment to spiritual guidance and helping others navigate life's difficulties has shaped her throughout decades of service—from her 37-year career with the Department of Motor Vehicles to her current role as a prayer warrior in her faith community. She understands that faith communities and families need resources that speak honestly to children about identity while pointing them toward God's unconditional acceptance.
"Two Stories in the State of Confusion" addresses vital themes of self-acceptance, parental love, and divine purpose with age-appropriate sensitivity. Young readers will discover that God's creation of them is intentional and complete, and that embracing who they were designed to be brings peace beyond fleeting competitive victories. The stakes are deeply personal—children struggling with self-doubt and identity confusion will find reassurance that their worth is not determined by performance or pretense, but by God's eternal love and purpose for their lives.
Said author Denise Westerhoff, "I believe this book will help children learn the importance of knowing a loving, alive, and caring God to guide them through their lives. God did not put us on this earth to be alone or silent, but to help others through the trials of this life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Westerhoff's enlightening work equips parents, educators, and faith leaders with a tool to address gender confusion and foster spiritual grounding in young readers. This resource fills a meaningful gap in children's literature by combining emotional authenticity with scriptural wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Two Stories in the State of Confusion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Westerhoff brings authentic passion to this work, drawing from her extensive experience as a youth leader and contemporary music director in church settings. Her commitment to spiritual guidance and helping others navigate life's difficulties has shaped her throughout decades of service—from her 37-year career with the Department of Motor Vehicles to her current role as a prayer warrior in her faith community. She understands that faith communities and families need resources that speak honestly to children about identity while pointing them toward God's unconditional acceptance.
"Two Stories in the State of Confusion" addresses vital themes of self-acceptance, parental love, and divine purpose with age-appropriate sensitivity. Young readers will discover that God's creation of them is intentional and complete, and that embracing who they were designed to be brings peace beyond fleeting competitive victories. The stakes are deeply personal—children struggling with self-doubt and identity confusion will find reassurance that their worth is not determined by performance or pretense, but by God's eternal love and purpose for their lives.
Said author Denise Westerhoff, "I believe this book will help children learn the importance of knowing a loving, alive, and caring God to guide them through their lives. God did not put us on this earth to be alone or silent, but to help others through the trials of this life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Westerhoff's enlightening work equips parents, educators, and faith leaders with a tool to address gender confusion and foster spiritual grounding in young readers. This resource fills a meaningful gap in children's literature by combining emotional authenticity with scriptural wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Two Stories in the State of Confusion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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