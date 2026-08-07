Recent Release, "It is Time," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Russell Stuart Irwin Explores Scripture's Central Revelation Through Humanity's Most Precious Resoure
Leslie, MO, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Russell Stuart Irwin has completed a new book, titled, "It is Time": Vol. 1 Outpouring, a work that examines the profound intersection of time, meaning, and divine purpose. The premise centers on a singular truth: time binds all humanity together across centuries, serving as the conductor of being, opportunity, and the stories we tell. Within this framework, Irwin presents time not merely as a chronological measure but as the essential revelation woven throughout Scripture itself. For those who have contemplated diving into that sacred text but never seized the moment, this volume offers an accessible gateway to understanding how our limited days connect us to something eternal.
Irwin brings his distinctive creative vision to this exploration, having established himself as both a visual artist and literary craftsman. Known for his Story-Portraits and Paper Mosaics that shimmer with layered meaning, he has long been recognized for his ability to uncover hidden connections and rediscover overlooked dimensions of human experience. His previous works—including the award-winning novel Wind and the biographies Blessed Beyond Measure and Prepare for Leadership—demonstrate his masterful command of narrative voice and his commitment to revealing truth through eloquent language. This foundation of artistic and literary achievement now channels toward a deeper spiritual inquiry.
"It is Time" invites readers into a reflective journey where they will discover how humanity's shared existence across past, present, and future hinges on a resource both supremely valuable and steadfastly limited. The stakes are intimate and universal: understanding our purpose as bearers of the Creator's image and tellers of His story. Through Irwin's elegant prose, readers encounter the paradox that awareness of time's limitation becomes both precious burden and liberating gift, ultimately revealing how this ancient awareness forms the heart of Scripture's most vital messages.
"The opportunity before us is measured in moments, yet these moments connect us to something boundless," said Irwin. "My hope is that readers will recognize an invitation to awaken to their place in a story far greater than themselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Russell Stuart Irwin's thought-provoking work offers readers a contemplative bridge between daily existence and spiritual awakening. This volume awakens dormant curiosity about Scripture while honoring the finite nature of the present moment.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "It is Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Irwin brings his distinctive creative vision to this exploration, having established himself as both a visual artist and literary craftsman. Known for his Story-Portraits and Paper Mosaics that shimmer with layered meaning, he has long been recognized for his ability to uncover hidden connections and rediscover overlooked dimensions of human experience. His previous works—including the award-winning novel Wind and the biographies Blessed Beyond Measure and Prepare for Leadership—demonstrate his masterful command of narrative voice and his commitment to revealing truth through eloquent language. This foundation of artistic and literary achievement now channels toward a deeper spiritual inquiry.
"It is Time" invites readers into a reflective journey where they will discover how humanity's shared existence across past, present, and future hinges on a resource both supremely valuable and steadfastly limited. The stakes are intimate and universal: understanding our purpose as bearers of the Creator's image and tellers of His story. Through Irwin's elegant prose, readers encounter the paradox that awareness of time's limitation becomes both precious burden and liberating gift, ultimately revealing how this ancient awareness forms the heart of Scripture's most vital messages.
"The opportunity before us is measured in moments, yet these moments connect us to something boundless," said Irwin. "My hope is that readers will recognize an invitation to awaken to their place in a story far greater than themselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Russell Stuart Irwin's thought-provoking work offers readers a contemplative bridge between daily existence and spiritual awakening. This volume awakens dormant curiosity about Scripture while honoring the finite nature of the present moment.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "It is Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories