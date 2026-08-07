Recent Release, "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Deanna Dotson, Explores Jesus Christ's Identity Through Psalm 23
Elizabethton, TN, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Deanna Dotson has completed a new, book, "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?: Psalm 23: The Lord Is My Shepherd," which invites readers into a transformative meditation on Christ's role as shepherd and savior. Drawing from the timeless words of Psalm 23, Dotson crafts a stirring exploration of what it means to know Jesus as our everything: the one who seeks us in our wilderness, who rescues us from sin, and who promises never to abandon us. This work opens a doorway to deeper understanding of divine love and unwavering grace.
Deanna's authentic faith journey informs every page of this spiritually rich offering. As a devoted Christian, wife, mother of five, and member of her church's praise band and choir, she brings candid conviction to her message. Working as a CNA at her local hospital, she witnesses daily the transformative power of God's compassion. Her personal testimony of being found by Jesus when she wandered lost becomes an invitation for readers to recognize their own place in God's boundless mercy.
Through "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?," Dotson invites believers and seekers alike to contemplate the shepherd's heart of Jesus and the radical inclusion of His love. Readers will discover how Christ's sacrifice redeemed a debt we could never pay, how His relentless pursuit reaches into our darkest seasons, and how His peace transcends every circumstance. This enlightening meditation calls each person toward deeper relationship with the Savior who leaves no one behind.
"My deepest desire is for readers to encounter the overwhelming reality of God's love and to grasp that Jesus doesn't just save us: He walks with us every single day, through every valley and shadow," said Dotson.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Dotson's faith-filled work offers readers a profound reminder of Christ's eternal presence. Those who engage with these pages will find themselves renewed in hope and anchored in the certainty of God's unfailing devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Deanna's authentic faith journey informs every page of this spiritually rich offering. As a devoted Christian, wife, mother of five, and member of her church's praise band and choir, she brings candid conviction to her message. Working as a CNA at her local hospital, she witnesses daily the transformative power of God's compassion. Her personal testimony of being found by Jesus when she wandered lost becomes an invitation for readers to recognize their own place in God's boundless mercy.
Through "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?," Dotson invites believers and seekers alike to contemplate the shepherd's heart of Jesus and the radical inclusion of His love. Readers will discover how Christ's sacrifice redeemed a debt we could never pay, how His relentless pursuit reaches into our darkest seasons, and how His peace transcends every circumstance. This enlightening meditation calls each person toward deeper relationship with the Savior who leaves no one behind.
"My deepest desire is for readers to encounter the overwhelming reality of God's love and to grasp that Jesus doesn't just save us: He walks with us every single day, through every valley and shadow," said Dotson.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Dotson's faith-filled work offers readers a profound reminder of Christ's eternal presence. Those who engage with these pages will find themselves renewed in hope and anchored in the certainty of God's unfailing devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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