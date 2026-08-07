Recent Release "Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mike Sanders Challenges Believers to Choose Conviction Over Comfort
Blountville, TN, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Sanders has completed a new book, "Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" that confronts one of Christianity's most pressing questions: In an age where truth is blurred and compromise is celebrated, will you stand firm or bow to the world's demands? Through piercing honesty and biblical depth, Sanders leads readers into the heart of spiritual warfare—not fought with physical weapons, but with faith, obedience, and courage. Each chapter delivers an unapologetic call to authentic discipleship, equipping believers to live with unwavering conviction when culture demands they bend.
Sanders is a writer and teacher who believes faith is far more than passive acceptance or quiet resignation. Raised in North America, he learned early that faith demands action. His life and ministry have been shaped by countless conversations with people searching for purpose, healing, and truth in a world that often distorts God's Word. Rather than condemning, Sanders writes with an unflinching tone designed to awaken hearts grown weary or lukewarm in their walk with Christ. He approaches his message not as someone claiming to have mastered faith, but as one who has wrestled deeply with it, allowing his candid reflections on struggle and grace to create space for readers to confront their own spiritual realities without shame.
"Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" explores the tension between comfortable Christianity and true obedience, drawing readers into profound self-examination through relatable parables, powerful Scripture passages, and deeply convicting reflection. The stakes could not be higher: spiritual apathy threatens believers who have grown comfortable in their faith, while the world pressures them toward compromise at every turn. Readers will discover that they were never meant to live timidly, but rather to stand unashamed, unafraid, and rooted in the unchanging Rock. This stirring work emerges from years of prayer and personal conviction, born from the urgent realization that believers cannot remain silent while culture bends further from God's truth.
"This book is not just a message: it is a call to arms for the modern disciple," said author Mike Sanders. "The armor of God is not symbolic; it's essential. In a world filled with compromise, courage is the loudest testimony a believer can give."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Sanders's conviction-driven work equips readers to examine their hearts, shed complacency, and embrace the fullness of God's calling. This authoritative message will awaken those who have grown spiritually indifferent and remind them that standing firm in faith remains both possible and necessary.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sanders is a writer and teacher who believes faith is far more than passive acceptance or quiet resignation. Raised in North America, he learned early that faith demands action. His life and ministry have been shaped by countless conversations with people searching for purpose, healing, and truth in a world that often distorts God's Word. Rather than condemning, Sanders writes with an unflinching tone designed to awaken hearts grown weary or lukewarm in their walk with Christ. He approaches his message not as someone claiming to have mastered faith, but as one who has wrestled deeply with it, allowing his candid reflections on struggle and grace to create space for readers to confront their own spiritual realities without shame.
"Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" explores the tension between comfortable Christianity and true obedience, drawing readers into profound self-examination through relatable parables, powerful Scripture passages, and deeply convicting reflection. The stakes could not be higher: spiritual apathy threatens believers who have grown comfortable in their faith, while the world pressures them toward compromise at every turn. Readers will discover that they were never meant to live timidly, but rather to stand unashamed, unafraid, and rooted in the unchanging Rock. This stirring work emerges from years of prayer and personal conviction, born from the urgent realization that believers cannot remain silent while culture bends further from God's truth.
"This book is not just a message: it is a call to arms for the modern disciple," said author Mike Sanders. "The armor of God is not symbolic; it's essential. In a world filled with compromise, courage is the loudest testimony a believer can give."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Sanders's conviction-driven work equips readers to examine their hearts, shed complacency, and embrace the fullness of God's calling. This authoritative message will awaken those who have grown spiritually indifferent and remind them that standing firm in faith remains both possible and necessary.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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