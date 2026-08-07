Recent Release, "Orange and Lemon," from Christian Faith Publishing Authors Virginia L. Sallach and Janet Sallach Shanahan, Presents a Whimsical Tale of Two Sisters
Mundelein, IL, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Twin sisters Orange and Lemon navigate their daily lives as mirrors of one another, however, their personalities are as distinct as the fruits they're named after. When their individual choices lead to surprising repercussions, a chance encounter with a gracious neighbor lady transforms their lives. This enchanting neighbor becomes their guide into a spectacular realm bursting with vivid colors and imaginative wonder, creating an adventure that will captivate young readers everywhere.
Virginia L. Sallach and Janet Sallach Shanahan bring this cherished family story to life with genuine warmth. Originally crafted as a bedtime tale by William H. Obermeyer, for his daughter, this lovingly preserved narrative survives through generations. What began as a father's tender gift to his child now reaches new audiences, honoring both the original storyteller's gentle spirit and the lasting impact of his imagination.
"Orange and Lemon" weaves together themes of acceptance, consequence, and the transformative power of friendship. Young readers will discover how two very different characters learn from their experiences while embarking on an extraordinary journey into fantasy. The story celebrates individuality while showing children that unexpected connections can lead to the most delightful adventures.
"This beloved tale deserves to be shared with children everywhere," the authors said. "We are honored to be able to share this story with other families who will treasure it as much as we do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this enchanting work invites young readers into a realm where imagination flourishes. This timeless narrative reminds children that magic often appears in the most unexpected friendships.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Orange and Lemon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Virginia L. Sallach and Janet Sallach Shanahan bring this cherished family story to life with genuine warmth. Originally crafted as a bedtime tale by William H. Obermeyer, for his daughter, this lovingly preserved narrative survives through generations. What began as a father's tender gift to his child now reaches new audiences, honoring both the original storyteller's gentle spirit and the lasting impact of his imagination.
"Orange and Lemon" weaves together themes of acceptance, consequence, and the transformative power of friendship. Young readers will discover how two very different characters learn from their experiences while embarking on an extraordinary journey into fantasy. The story celebrates individuality while showing children that unexpected connections can lead to the most delightful adventures.
"This beloved tale deserves to be shared with children everywhere," the authors said. "We are honored to be able to share this story with other families who will treasure it as much as we do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this enchanting work invites young readers into a realm where imagination flourishes. This timeless narrative reminds children that magic often appears in the most unexpected friendships.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Orange and Lemon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories