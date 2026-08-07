Recent Release, "Dani and Jute Get Ready," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dianne Lusk, Introduces Young Readers to a Friendship Exploring Identity
Oxford, FL, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dianne Lusk has completed a new book, titled, "Dani and Jute Get Ready," which welcomes readers into the world of Dani, a mysterious young girl, and Jute, her wise protector. Together, they navigate their charming town and the people who inhabit it, discovering that growth comes through connection and guidance. Through their eyes, readers encounter the foundational question that echoes through childhood: Who am I?
Drawing on her background as a Registered Nurse and her lifelong passion for children's education, Lusk crafts a narrative that speaks to the hearts and minds of young learners. Her professional experience informs the tender, thoughtful approach she brings to exploring life's pivotal lessons. What began as a calling she felt throughout her career has blossomed into this imaginative series designed to illuminate the grace and power of God in everyday moments.
In "Dani and Jute Get Ready," Mr. Totter emerges as an important mentor, offering Dani perspective on the universal questions children grapple with as they grow. Through his guidance and the stirring adventures that follow—including a dangerous journey that reveals the transformative power of friendship and faith—young readers will discover how trust and belief sustain us through life's challenges. This first installment sets the stage for deeper exploration of identity, belonging, and spiritual awakening.
"I wanted to create stories that show children how God's grace works in their daily lives," said Lusk. "By broadening their vocabulary and introducing them to diverse characters and situations, I hope to inspire young minds to ask the right questions about themselves and their world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dianne Lusk's enchanting work invites children to reflect on their own journeys while discovering profound truths about faith and friendship. Young readers will find themselves captivated by characters who face genuine challenges with courage and grace.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Dani and Jute Get Ready" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing on her background as a Registered Nurse and her lifelong passion for children's education, Lusk crafts a narrative that speaks to the hearts and minds of young learners. Her professional experience informs the tender, thoughtful approach she brings to exploring life's pivotal lessons. What began as a calling she felt throughout her career has blossomed into this imaginative series designed to illuminate the grace and power of God in everyday moments.
In "Dani and Jute Get Ready," Mr. Totter emerges as an important mentor, offering Dani perspective on the universal questions children grapple with as they grow. Through his guidance and the stirring adventures that follow—including a dangerous journey that reveals the transformative power of friendship and faith—young readers will discover how trust and belief sustain us through life's challenges. This first installment sets the stage for deeper exploration of identity, belonging, and spiritual awakening.
"I wanted to create stories that show children how God's grace works in their daily lives," said Lusk. "By broadening their vocabulary and introducing them to diverse characters and situations, I hope to inspire young minds to ask the right questions about themselves and their world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dianne Lusk's enchanting work invites children to reflect on their own journeys while discovering profound truths about faith and friendship. Young readers will find themselves captivated by characters who face genuine challenges with courage and grace.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Dani and Jute Get Ready" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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