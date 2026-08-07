Recent Release, "Letters in the Schoolhouse," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Claudine Yvette, Delivers a Captivating Historical Mystery Set in Eastern Washington
Olympia, WA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Claudine Yvette has completed a new book, "Letters in the Schoolhouse: A Historical Fictional Mystery," a tale that begins when Charlotte finds herself drawn to an enchanting thicket of old-growth trees hidden within the wheat fields of Nehaw Valley. What captures her imagination is an abandoned pioneer schoolhouse, perfectly preserved yet suspended in time, its secrets waiting to be uncovered. With the help of her kindred-spirited friend Helen and a mysterious new ally named Nate, Charlotte embarks on a thrilling investigation into the schoolhouse's past, determined to solve the 1927 disappearance of Miss Jenny and understand why this remarkable structure was left forgotten.
The author's lifelong passion for storytelling—ignited at age eight when she first began writing in notebooks—has shaped every page of this work. Claudine's career in the business world delayed her authorial aspirations for decades, but retirement has reignited her creative fire. Her greatest inspiration comes from exploring backroads and discovering forgotten buildings across the landscape, places where history whispers stories of those who came before. By weaving together historical intrigue, mystery, and romance, she brings these discoveries to vivid life on the page.
"Letters in the Schoolhouse" unveils layered themes about connection across time, the search for truth, and the transformative power of friendship. Readers will discover how Charlotte's journey through history ultimately brings her peace with the past, excitement for tomorrow, and the profound realization that home exists wherever the heart opens fully to love. Just as Helen's parallel story unfolded in "House in the Canyon," this novel will grip readers with the same compelling narrative drive and the steadfast devotion of friends determined to uncover what has been lost.
"I've always been drawn to places where history comes alive," said Yvette. "This story emerged from one of those magical discoveries—an old schoolhouse that seemed to hold untold mysteries. Through Charlotte and Helen's sleuthing, I wanted readers to experience how our past shapes us and how genuine friendship helps us find our way forward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudine Yvette's engrossing work offers readers an escape into historical intrigue paired with the warmth of enduring friendship. This novel reminds us that some mysteries, once solved, bring unexpected peace and clarity to our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Letters in the Schoolhouse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's lifelong passion for storytelling—ignited at age eight when she first began writing in notebooks—has shaped every page of this work. Claudine's career in the business world delayed her authorial aspirations for decades, but retirement has reignited her creative fire. Her greatest inspiration comes from exploring backroads and discovering forgotten buildings across the landscape, places where history whispers stories of those who came before. By weaving together historical intrigue, mystery, and romance, she brings these discoveries to vivid life on the page.
"Letters in the Schoolhouse" unveils layered themes about connection across time, the search for truth, and the transformative power of friendship. Readers will discover how Charlotte's journey through history ultimately brings her peace with the past, excitement for tomorrow, and the profound realization that home exists wherever the heart opens fully to love. Just as Helen's parallel story unfolded in "House in the Canyon," this novel will grip readers with the same compelling narrative drive and the steadfast devotion of friends determined to uncover what has been lost.
"I've always been drawn to places where history comes alive," said Yvette. "This story emerged from one of those magical discoveries—an old schoolhouse that seemed to hold untold mysteries. Through Charlotte and Helen's sleuthing, I wanted readers to experience how our past shapes us and how genuine friendship helps us find our way forward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudine Yvette's engrossing work offers readers an escape into historical intrigue paired with the warmth of enduring friendship. This novel reminds us that some mysteries, once solved, bring unexpected peace and clarity to our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Letters in the Schoolhouse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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