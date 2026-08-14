Recent Release, "Beauty from the Ashes," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Shonda McBride, Explores How God's Word Offers Comfort When Suicide Devastates Lives
Uniontown, OH, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shonda McBride has completed a new book, "Beauty from the Ashes: Rising Above the Loss of a Loved One to Suicide," which serves as a nine-week informational Bible study designed for those navigating the singular pain of losing someone to suicide. This compassionate resource recognizes that grief following suicide is fundamentally different from other losses; it can feel unbearable and profoundly isolating. Yet within these pages, McBride gently reminds readers that God has not abandoned them in their darkest moments.
McBride brings a credible, authentic voice to this sacred work. As a devoted believer in Christ and a mother of three daughters, she understands these themes not merely from an academic perspective but from the depths of personal experience. In 2021, she lost her husband to suicide, an experience that fundamentally reshaped her faith journey. Rather than allowing her grief to distance her from God, McBride discovered that her suffering drew her closer to Christ, revealing his presence in ways she had never known before. Her background in psychology and ministry, combined with her artistic gift, uniquely positions her to guide others through similar terrain.
Throughout "Beauty from the Ashes," McBride walks alongside fellow survivors with tenderness and spiritual wisdom. Each week focuses on understanding the distinctive nature of suicide grief while anchoring readers in Scripture's promises. The study incorporates reflection questions, journaling prompts, and meaningful activities that help process the anguish of losing a loved one to suicide. Whether you are just beginning your healing journey or have been struggling for years, this transformative resource illuminates a fundamental truth: Jesus still orchestrates purpose within pain, and it is often through our deepest suffering that God reveals himself most profoundly.
"My prayer for readers is that this study becomes an invitation to sit at the feet of Jesus and allow him to heal your pain, bring beauty from the ashes, and restore your joy," said McBride. "I've experienced firsthand the power of God's healing comfort and protection, and I want to help others discover that same hope and restoration through Scripture."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shonda McBride's enlightening work provides readers with both spiritual direction and practical tools for navigating suicide loss. This study offers survivors the assurance that they are not alone and empowers them to rediscover purpose and wholeness in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this healing work can purchase "Beauty from the Ashes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McBride brings a credible, authentic voice to this sacred work. As a devoted believer in Christ and a mother of three daughters, she understands these themes not merely from an academic perspective but from the depths of personal experience. In 2021, she lost her husband to suicide, an experience that fundamentally reshaped her faith journey. Rather than allowing her grief to distance her from God, McBride discovered that her suffering drew her closer to Christ, revealing his presence in ways she had never known before. Her background in psychology and ministry, combined with her artistic gift, uniquely positions her to guide others through similar terrain.
Throughout "Beauty from the Ashes," McBride walks alongside fellow survivors with tenderness and spiritual wisdom. Each week focuses on understanding the distinctive nature of suicide grief while anchoring readers in Scripture's promises. The study incorporates reflection questions, journaling prompts, and meaningful activities that help process the anguish of losing a loved one to suicide. Whether you are just beginning your healing journey or have been struggling for years, this transformative resource illuminates a fundamental truth: Jesus still orchestrates purpose within pain, and it is often through our deepest suffering that God reveals himself most profoundly.
"My prayer for readers is that this study becomes an invitation to sit at the feet of Jesus and allow him to heal your pain, bring beauty from the ashes, and restore your joy," said McBride. "I've experienced firsthand the power of God's healing comfort and protection, and I want to help others discover that same hope and restoration through Scripture."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shonda McBride's enlightening work provides readers with both spiritual direction and practical tools for navigating suicide loss. This study offers survivors the assurance that they are not alone and empowers them to rediscover purpose and wholeness in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this healing work can purchase "Beauty from the Ashes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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