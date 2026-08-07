Recent Release, "The Journey," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Geoff Kinuthia, Explores a Believer's Spiritual Expedition Through Eternal Truths
Lubbock, TX, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geoff Kinuthia has completed a new book, titled, "The Journey": Reflections, the Process, and the Power of the Journey, which unveils how divine encounters and personal processes bring revelation, direction, and strength to believers navigating their faith journey. This stirring work illuminates the essential truths needed at every stage, helping readers walk closely with God and arrive triumphantly at the completion of their course. Through compelling accounts of individuals and communities, Kinuthia reveals how diverse spiritual experiences empower believers to finish well and fulfill their God-given destiny.
As a medical professional, Registered Nurse by training, devoted husband, and father of three, Kinuthia brings both practical wisdom and deep spiritual insight to his writing. His role as a minister of God and dedicated servant of Christ informs every page, while his globally read Kingdom-centered works have established him as a trusted voice for biblical truth. Drawing from his unique vantage point—balancing a demanding healthcare career with pastoral calling—Kinuthia speaks with authenticity about the challenges and victories believers encounter along their spiritual path.
"The Journey" addresses a fundamental truth: God, our divine Manufacturer, alone knows the purpose for which He created us and how that purpose can be fulfilled successfully. This inspiring work serves as a profound spiritual manual, guiding believers into deeper connection with their Maker and empowering them to access, release, and maximize the God-given potential within them. Readers will discover how to tap into divine strength, recognize God's guidance in their circumstances, and embrace the transformative power available through intimate relationship with their Creator.
"I wrote this book to help believers understand that our journey with God is not random but purposeful, orchestrated by our loving Creator who desires our triumph," said Kinuthia.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geoff Kinuthia's illuminating work equips readers with spiritual guidance for every season of their faith. This transformative resource will strengthen believers' connection with God and enable them to walk confidently toward their destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a medical professional, Registered Nurse by training, devoted husband, and father of three, Kinuthia brings both practical wisdom and deep spiritual insight to his writing. His role as a minister of God and dedicated servant of Christ informs every page, while his globally read Kingdom-centered works have established him as a trusted voice for biblical truth. Drawing from his unique vantage point—balancing a demanding healthcare career with pastoral calling—Kinuthia speaks with authenticity about the challenges and victories believers encounter along their spiritual path.
"The Journey" addresses a fundamental truth: God, our divine Manufacturer, alone knows the purpose for which He created us and how that purpose can be fulfilled successfully. This inspiring work serves as a profound spiritual manual, guiding believers into deeper connection with their Maker and empowering them to access, release, and maximize the God-given potential within them. Readers will discover how to tap into divine strength, recognize God's guidance in their circumstances, and embrace the transformative power available through intimate relationship with their Creator.
"I wrote this book to help believers understand that our journey with God is not random but purposeful, orchestrated by our loving Creator who desires our triumph," said Kinuthia.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geoff Kinuthia's illuminating work equips readers with spiritual guidance for every season of their faith. This transformative resource will strengthen believers' connection with God and enable them to walk confidently toward their destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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