Recent Release, "Becoming A Dad," from Christian Faith Publishing Author David Block, Offers Profound Wisdom for Fathers Navigating the Joys and Challenges of Parenthood
Sun City Center, FL, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Block has completed a new book, "Becoming A Dad": Wisdom & Guidance for a Father, drawing from a life marked by extraordinary resilience and hard-won understanding. Born in a close-knit Louisiana community, Block survived a life-threatening surgical procedure at age five, lost his father at twelve, and endured the passing of six siblings—yet these formative experiences became the foundation for his compassionate approach to fatherhood. His remarkable journey across America, building a successful career while raising a family, provides the authentic backdrop for the guidance he now shares with fathers seeking direction.
The author brings decades of lived experience to these pages, having earned his degrees from LSU and Louisiana College while learning invaluable lessons through life's most challenging moments. As a devoted Christian, dedicated husband of sixty years, and proud father and grandfather, Block speaks from genuine understanding of what it means to navigate fatherhood with purpose. His career as a Senior Executive Officer of a large holding company required adaptability across diverse cultural landscapes, experiences that enriched his perspective on family leadership and personal growth.
In "Becoming A Dad," Block explores the central themes of legacy, redemption, and intentional parenting with stirring honesty. Readers will discover practical insights drawn from his personal trials and triumphs, gaining access to the guidance he himself lacked after his father's untimely death. Whether for young men contemplating fatherhood or established fathers seeking to deepen their relationships with their children, this volume offers transformative perspectives that honor both struggle and hope. The stakes are personal and universal: the opportunity to break cycles, strengthen bonds, and become the father one's children need and deserve.
"My life has been shaped by loss and grace in equal measure," said Block. "I've learned that fatherhood is not about perfection, but about presence, commitment, and the willingness to grow. This book represents my earnest hope that other men won't have to learn everything the hard way, as I did."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Block's inspiring work equips readers with actionable wisdom for building stronger families and deeper connections. His candid reflections illuminate a path toward becoming not just a father, but a father of genuine influence and love.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Becoming A Dad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings decades of lived experience to these pages, having earned his degrees from LSU and Louisiana College while learning invaluable lessons through life's most challenging moments. As a devoted Christian, dedicated husband of sixty years, and proud father and grandfather, Block speaks from genuine understanding of what it means to navigate fatherhood with purpose. His career as a Senior Executive Officer of a large holding company required adaptability across diverse cultural landscapes, experiences that enriched his perspective on family leadership and personal growth.
In "Becoming A Dad," Block explores the central themes of legacy, redemption, and intentional parenting with stirring honesty. Readers will discover practical insights drawn from his personal trials and triumphs, gaining access to the guidance he himself lacked after his father's untimely death. Whether for young men contemplating fatherhood or established fathers seeking to deepen their relationships with their children, this volume offers transformative perspectives that honor both struggle and hope. The stakes are personal and universal: the opportunity to break cycles, strengthen bonds, and become the father one's children need and deserve.
"My life has been shaped by loss and grace in equal measure," said Block. "I've learned that fatherhood is not about perfection, but about presence, commitment, and the willingness to grow. This book represents my earnest hope that other men won't have to learn everything the hard way, as I did."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Block's inspiring work equips readers with actionable wisdom for building stronger families and deeper connections. His candid reflections illuminate a path toward becoming not just a father, but a father of genuine influence and love.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Becoming A Dad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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