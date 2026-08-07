Recent Release, "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible," from Christian Faith Publishing Author John Walker, Explores Biblical Encounters and Modern UFO Phenomena
Clinton, PA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Walker has completed a new book, "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible," that presents a provocative thesis: the same entities documented in declassified military reports and contemporary eyewitness accounts appear throughout Scripture, from Genesis to Revelation. By meticulously weaving together Pentagon files, testimonies from those claiming direct encounters, and ancient biblical narratives, Walker demonstrates how an otherworldly presence has influenced human history since ancient times: a presence that remains largely unrecognized despite existing in plain sight.
Walker brings distinctive credentials to this investigation as an insightful teacher, lecturer, and founder of the Final Word of the Lord ministry. His conviction that we inhabit the final days prophesied in Scripture has driven him to examine one of humanity's most troubling yet misunderstood phenomena. Drawing from compelling firsthand accounts—including testimonies from individuals who experienced sudden deliverance from abduction encounters through invoking Jesus Christ's name—Walker pursued a deeper spiritual investigation into the true nature of these entities, combining rigorous biblical scholarship with real-world experiences from both believers and skeptics.
In "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible," Walker identifies the beings commonly called grays, reptilians, Nordics, and mantises as ancient adversaries explicitly described in Scripture: fallen cosmic deceivers who orchestrated humanity's original transgression and continue their manipulation through spiritual deception and technological influence. Rather than presenting a fearful narrative, Walker's message offers profound hope, revealing that humanity possesses a divine defense against these dark forces through the Name and Authority of Jesus Christ, Almighty God incarnate, who alone stands as mankind's true protector.
"The evidence from Scripture and eyewitness testimony converges in a way that demands serious examination," said Walker. "What our military and scientific communities struggle to understand, the Bible explained thousands of years ago. My prayer is that readers will recognize the spiritual dimension of this phenomenon and discover the protection and authority available to them through Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Walker's illuminating work equips readers with biblical understanding of a celestial deception that has persisted since creation's dawn. This exploration transforms a source of terror into an opportunity for spiritual awakening and divine protection.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Walker brings distinctive credentials to this investigation as an insightful teacher, lecturer, and founder of the Final Word of the Lord ministry. His conviction that we inhabit the final days prophesied in Scripture has driven him to examine one of humanity's most troubling yet misunderstood phenomena. Drawing from compelling firsthand accounts—including testimonies from individuals who experienced sudden deliverance from abduction encounters through invoking Jesus Christ's name—Walker pursued a deeper spiritual investigation into the true nature of these entities, combining rigorous biblical scholarship with real-world experiences from both believers and skeptics.
In "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible," Walker identifies the beings commonly called grays, reptilians, Nordics, and mantises as ancient adversaries explicitly described in Scripture: fallen cosmic deceivers who orchestrated humanity's original transgression and continue their manipulation through spiritual deception and technological influence. Rather than presenting a fearful narrative, Walker's message offers profound hope, revealing that humanity possesses a divine defense against these dark forces through the Name and Authority of Jesus Christ, Almighty God incarnate, who alone stands as mankind's true protector.
"The evidence from Scripture and eyewitness testimony converges in a way that demands serious examination," said Walker. "What our military and scientific communities struggle to understand, the Bible explained thousands of years ago. My prayer is that readers will recognize the spiritual dimension of this phenomenon and discover the protection and authority available to them through Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Walker's illuminating work equips readers with biblical understanding of a celestial deception that has persisted since creation's dawn. This exploration transforms a source of terror into an opportunity for spiritual awakening and divine protection.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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