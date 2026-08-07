Recent Release, "Renewing Patriotism," from Christian Faith Publishing Author John H. Schwan, Addresses Healing America's Deepest Divisions and Restoring Unity
South Barrington, IL, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John H. Schwan has completed a new book, titled, "Renewing Patriotism: How to Heal a Divided America and Restore Its Identity," which examines the erosion of shared values that has fractured American society. Throughout the nation's history, political and ideological conflict has challenged democratic governance, yet the divisions of today run deeper than ever before. Accelerated by modern media and systemic failures in education, America faces an unprecedented crisis of cohesion. Schwan asks
the essential questions: How did we arrive at this critical juncture, and is genuine reconciliation still possible?
As a decorated Vietnam War veteran and member of the 1st Air Cavalry Division, Schwan brings a soldier's perspective to this urgent national conversation. Wounded in service to his country, he earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, two Bronze Stars with a "V" Device for Valor, and the Purple Heart. Beyond his military sacrifice, Schwan has remained deeply engaged with veteran communities, serving on boards dedicated to supporting active-duty personnel and assisting returning veterans. His business acumen has further shaped his understanding of American institutional strength, with investments spanning enterprises that employ over 2,000 individuals. This multifaceted background uniquely positions him to diagnose America's ailments with both candor and credibility.
In "Renewing Patriotism," Schwan explores a transformative thesis: that America's fragmentation stems fundamentally from the disappearance of shared sacrifice and civic duty: the bonds that once united citizens across ideological lines. From World War II to the present, he traces how patriotism has eroded alongside the decline of religious faith and traditional institutions. Yet his vision extends beyond diagnosis to prescription. Readers will discover a substantive roadmap for restoring the common purpose that once defined the American character, alongside practical strategies for rebuilding trust and strengthening national identity in an increasingly polarized landscape. Collaborating with experienced writer David Kohn, Schwan crafts an argument both intellectually rigorous and deeply personal.
"I wrote this book because I believe America's divisions are not irreversible," said Schwan. "Our nation has overcome profound challenges before by reconnecting to shared values and sacrifice. If we reclaim the patriotic spirit that once bound us together—through renewed commitment to civic responsibility and spiritual renewal—we can heal what has been broken and restore the bonds that make us truly united."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John H. Schwan's consequential work provides readers with essential perspective on restoring American unity through renewed patriotism and shared purpose. This penetrating examination challenges citizens to recommit themselves to the civic ideals upon which the nation was founded.
Readers who wish to experience this vital work can purchase "Renewing Patriotism" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
the essential questions: How did we arrive at this critical juncture, and is genuine reconciliation still possible?
As a decorated Vietnam War veteran and member of the 1st Air Cavalry Division, Schwan brings a soldier's perspective to this urgent national conversation. Wounded in service to his country, he earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, two Bronze Stars with a "V" Device for Valor, and the Purple Heart. Beyond his military sacrifice, Schwan has remained deeply engaged with veteran communities, serving on boards dedicated to supporting active-duty personnel and assisting returning veterans. His business acumen has further shaped his understanding of American institutional strength, with investments spanning enterprises that employ over 2,000 individuals. This multifaceted background uniquely positions him to diagnose America's ailments with both candor and credibility.
In "Renewing Patriotism," Schwan explores a transformative thesis: that America's fragmentation stems fundamentally from the disappearance of shared sacrifice and civic duty: the bonds that once united citizens across ideological lines. From World War II to the present, he traces how patriotism has eroded alongside the decline of religious faith and traditional institutions. Yet his vision extends beyond diagnosis to prescription. Readers will discover a substantive roadmap for restoring the common purpose that once defined the American character, alongside practical strategies for rebuilding trust and strengthening national identity in an increasingly polarized landscape. Collaborating with experienced writer David Kohn, Schwan crafts an argument both intellectually rigorous and deeply personal.
"I wrote this book because I believe America's divisions are not irreversible," said Schwan. "Our nation has overcome profound challenges before by reconnecting to shared values and sacrifice. If we reclaim the patriotic spirit that once bound us together—through renewed commitment to civic responsibility and spiritual renewal—we can heal what has been broken and restore the bonds that make us truly united."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John H. Schwan's consequential work provides readers with essential perspective on restoring American unity through renewed patriotism and shared purpose. This penetrating examination challenges citizens to recommit themselves to the civic ideals upon which the nation was founded.
Readers who wish to experience this vital work can purchase "Renewing Patriotism" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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