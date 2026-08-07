Recent Release, "How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Leonard Hewitt, Reveals How Authentic Contentment Flourishes Amid Hardship
El Paso, TX, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leonard Hewitt has completed a new book, "How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road," an examination of the profound difference between fleeting happiness and enduring joy. Through candid reflection, Hewitt distinguishes how joy emerges not from circumstances or possessions, but from deep spiritual connection and meaningful relationships. His narrative traces a personal journey marked by adversity—from a near-fatal childhood accident that disrupted his education to life's subsequent struggles—yet demonstrates how faith became the anchor that sustained him through turbulent periods.
As a retired Border Patrol Supervisor and twenty-two-year United States Air Force veteran, Leonard brings a distinctive perspective shaped by decades of service and sacrifice. His academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies with an emphasis on Worship Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and he continues his spiritual formation through graduate studies in Christian Leadership. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Leonard's true passion centers on ministry work: teaching in correctional facilities and serving at First Baptist Church of Horizon City, where he consistently witnesses to the transformative love of Jesus Christ.
"How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road" explores the three revelations that emerge when seeking God wholeheartedly: recognizing divine presence in moments when He seemed absent, acknowledging personal failures and shortcomings, and embracing God's unfathomable forgiveness and love. Readers will discover that joy transcends emotional fluctuation, remaining accessible even during anger, disappointment, and heartache. This spiritually rich account invites seekers to examine their own turbulent roads while finding assurance that God's presence is always present for those who search with sincere intention.
"My hope is that readers will see themselves in my journey and understand that whatever road you're traveling, joy is possible when you seek God with all your heart," said Hewitt.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonard Hewitt's enlightening work offers readers a refreshing framework for understanding true contentment beyond circumstance. This book empowers believers to recognize God's hand in their struggles and discover unshakeable peace amid life's uncertainties.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a retired Border Patrol Supervisor and twenty-two-year United States Air Force veteran, Leonard brings a distinctive perspective shaped by decades of service and sacrifice. His academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies with an emphasis on Worship Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and he continues his spiritual formation through graduate studies in Christian Leadership. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Leonard's true passion centers on ministry work: teaching in correctional facilities and serving at First Baptist Church of Horizon City, where he consistently witnesses to the transformative love of Jesus Christ.
"How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road" explores the three revelations that emerge when seeking God wholeheartedly: recognizing divine presence in moments when He seemed absent, acknowledging personal failures and shortcomings, and embracing God's unfathomable forgiveness and love. Readers will discover that joy transcends emotional fluctuation, remaining accessible even during anger, disappointment, and heartache. This spiritually rich account invites seekers to examine their own turbulent roads while finding assurance that God's presence is always present for those who search with sincere intention.
"My hope is that readers will see themselves in my journey and understand that whatever road you're traveling, joy is possible when you seek God with all your heart," said Hewitt.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonard Hewitt's enlightening work offers readers a refreshing framework for understanding true contentment beyond circumstance. This book empowers believers to recognize God's hand in their struggles and discover unshakeable peace amid life's uncertainties.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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