Recent Release, "The 'J' Star," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rebecca Michele, Journey Shares Twenty-Five Old Testament Stories Leading to Christ's Birth
Jefferson City, MO, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Michele Journey has completed a new book, "The "J" Star," a beautifully crafted advent journey that guides children and families through sacred narratives from creation to redemption. Each story unfolds with accessible language and theological depth, allowing young readers to encounter the miraculous events that shaped salvation history. This collection transforms December into a season of spiritual discovery, offering one story for each day leading to Christmas while remaining treasured throughout the year.
A retired teacher and librarian, Rebecca Michele Journey crafted this work with profound intention—to help her grandchildren understand God's boundless love for them. She and her husband, Josiah, serve as guide couple volunteers at their church's Journey to Bethlehem, where they witness children's eyes light up encountering baby Jesus. This lived experience of faith-sharing infuses every page with authenticity and tenderness, reflecting her decades in education and her commitment to nurturing young spiritual hearts.
"The "J" Star" explores themes of divine providence, redemption history, and God's unwavering covenant with humanity. Through the perspective of the symbolic star, readers trace clues to Jesus's identity across centuries, discovering how ancient truths speak to modern families. The stakes are eternal: this book invites households to establish meaningful spiritual rhythms together and internalize the central message that Jesus loves them unconditionally. Readers will find themselves drawn into narratives that blend wonder with wisdom, creating lasting memories alongside their children.
"I wrote this book," said the author, "to remind families year after year that God's love for them is real, personal, and unchanging—visible in every story from Genesis to Bethlehem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Michele Journey's faith-centered work strengthens family connections while deepening children's understanding of Scripture. This advent resource transforms holiday preparation into spiritual formation that echoes throughout the calendar year.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The "J" Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A retired teacher and librarian, Rebecca Michele Journey crafted this work with profound intention—to help her grandchildren understand God's boundless love for them. She and her husband, Josiah, serve as guide couple volunteers at their church's Journey to Bethlehem, where they witness children's eyes light up encountering baby Jesus. This lived experience of faith-sharing infuses every page with authenticity and tenderness, reflecting her decades in education and her commitment to nurturing young spiritual hearts.
"The "J" Star" explores themes of divine providence, redemption history, and God's unwavering covenant with humanity. Through the perspective of the symbolic star, readers trace clues to Jesus's identity across centuries, discovering how ancient truths speak to modern families. The stakes are eternal: this book invites households to establish meaningful spiritual rhythms together and internalize the central message that Jesus loves them unconditionally. Readers will find themselves drawn into narratives that blend wonder with wisdom, creating lasting memories alongside their children.
"I wrote this book," said the author, "to remind families year after year that God's love for them is real, personal, and unchanging—visible in every story from Genesis to Bethlehem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Michele Journey's faith-centered work strengthens family connections while deepening children's understanding of Scripture. This advent resource transforms holiday preparation into spiritual formation that echoes throughout the calendar year.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The "J" Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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