Recent Release, "Time Was Not My Burden," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Don Cincone, Explores How Creative Vision Transcends Ordinary Existence
Baton Rouge, LA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Don Cincone has completed his remarkable new book, "Time Was Not My Burden: The Artist Memoir," a profound chronicle of one man's journey through decades of artistic expression and spiritual discovery. Born in Alto, Louisiana, Cincone has lived an extraordinary life that spans continents, encompasses military service, and culminates in recognition from major film studios—his work featured prominently in Universal Studios' production The Art of Love. This memoir captures not merely the events of his years, but the essence of how time itself has become an instrument of creative transformation rather than limitation.
Throughout his life, Cincone has cultivated a breadth of knowledge and experience that defies simple categorization. His travels across the globe, his service to his country, and his presence on both coasts of America have shaped a perspective that few can claim. Yet beneath these accomplishments lies something deeper—a spiritual foundation and intentional relationship with faith that has sustained him through trials and triumphs alike. His reflections reveal how each chapter, each connection, and each creative endeavor has woven together into a singular tapestry of purpose.
In "Time Was Not My Burden," readers will discover themes of redemption, beauty, and divine orchestration woven throughout the narrative. Cincone's story confronts the fundamental human struggle with mortality and legacy, revealing instead that time itself becomes sacred when approached with artistic sensibility and spiritual awareness. The stakes are intensely personal yet universally resonant: readers from any walk of life will recognize their own struggles mirrored in these pages while discovering that what feels like burden can transform into blessing. Through candid reflection and vivid storytelling, this memoir invites readers to reconsider their relationship with their own journey and God's role within it.
"This is not merely a book but a vessel carrying eternity itself," said Cincone. "When we understand that time has never been our burden but rather our gift, we begin to live with the creative freedom God intended."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Cincone's spiritually rich work offers readers a contemplative companion for their own life transitions. This intimate narrative will resonate deeply with those seeking meaning beyond the ordinary passage of years.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Time Was Not My Burden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his life, Cincone has cultivated a breadth of knowledge and experience that defies simple categorization. His travels across the globe, his service to his country, and his presence on both coasts of America have shaped a perspective that few can claim. Yet beneath these accomplishments lies something deeper—a spiritual foundation and intentional relationship with faith that has sustained him through trials and triumphs alike. His reflections reveal how each chapter, each connection, and each creative endeavor has woven together into a singular tapestry of purpose.
In "Time Was Not My Burden," readers will discover themes of redemption, beauty, and divine orchestration woven throughout the narrative. Cincone's story confronts the fundamental human struggle with mortality and legacy, revealing instead that time itself becomes sacred when approached with artistic sensibility and spiritual awareness. The stakes are intensely personal yet universally resonant: readers from any walk of life will recognize their own struggles mirrored in these pages while discovering that what feels like burden can transform into blessing. Through candid reflection and vivid storytelling, this memoir invites readers to reconsider their relationship with their own journey and God's role within it.
"This is not merely a book but a vessel carrying eternity itself," said Cincone. "When we understand that time has never been our burden but rather our gift, we begin to live with the creative freedom God intended."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Cincone's spiritually rich work offers readers a contemplative companion for their own life transitions. This intimate narrative will resonate deeply with those seeking meaning beyond the ordinary passage of years.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Time Was Not My Burden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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