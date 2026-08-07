Recent Release, "Dear Migraine," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Angela M. Mohn, RN, Offers Insights Into Healing Chronic Migraines Through Nutrition
Boyertown, PA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angela M. Mohn, RN has completed a new book, titled, "Dear Migraine," which chronicles her remarkable thirty-seven-year battle with debilitating migraines and the profound healing journey that followed. Through candid storytelling and practical wisdom, she reveals how a fundamental shift toward ketogenic eating habits unlocked unexpected freedom from chronic pain and opened doors to an entirely new vision of herself as an athlete.
With credentials as a registered nurse, CrossFit coach, and wellness advocate, Angela brings both professional expertise and intimate personal understanding to her narrative. Her background in healthcare deepens her ability to bridge scientific research with the lived experience of migraine sufferers, creating a resource that feels both credible and genuinely compassionate. She draws from years of studying the intricate connections between nutrition, brain health, and overall resilience.
"Dear Migraine," explores the overlooked dangers of processed foods and refined sugars while celebrating the transformative power of mindful eating choices. Readers will discover not only a testament to human persistence in facing seemingly insurmountable health challenges, but also actionable strategies they can implement immediately. This book serves those struggling with migraines and anyone seeking to optimize their wellness through intelligent dietary decisions, offering both scientific grounding and heartfelt encouragement.
"I wrote this book because I wanted migraine sufferers to know that healing is possible," said the author. "Our food choices matter profoundly, and by sharing my story alongside practical insights, I hope to inspire others to reclaim their health and discover the strength within themselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela M. Mohn, RN's illuminating work equips readers with evidence-based nutrition guidance and genuine hope. This book empowers those facing chronic illness to envision a brighter, pain-free future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Dear Migraine," at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With credentials as a registered nurse, CrossFit coach, and wellness advocate, Angela brings both professional expertise and intimate personal understanding to her narrative. Her background in healthcare deepens her ability to bridge scientific research with the lived experience of migraine sufferers, creating a resource that feels both credible and genuinely compassionate. She draws from years of studying the intricate connections between nutrition, brain health, and overall resilience.
"Dear Migraine," explores the overlooked dangers of processed foods and refined sugars while celebrating the transformative power of mindful eating choices. Readers will discover not only a testament to human persistence in facing seemingly insurmountable health challenges, but also actionable strategies they can implement immediately. This book serves those struggling with migraines and anyone seeking to optimize their wellness through intelligent dietary decisions, offering both scientific grounding and heartfelt encouragement.
"I wrote this book because I wanted migraine sufferers to know that healing is possible," said the author. "Our food choices matter profoundly, and by sharing my story alongside practical insights, I hope to inspire others to reclaim their health and discover the strength within themselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela M. Mohn, RN's illuminating work equips readers with evidence-based nutrition guidance and genuine hope. This book empowers those facing chronic illness to envision a brighter, pain-free future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Dear Migraine," at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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