Recent Release, "The Hush," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Marc Schefsky, Presents a Haunting Portrait of Survival, Faith, and Inexplicable Forces
Hughesville, PA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marc Schefsky has completed a new book, "The Hush," a gripping narrative set on a remote Pennsylvania ridge where one family constructs an alternative to the chaos engulfing the world below. As infrastructure crumbles and the valley descends into scarcity, the ridge becomes a sanctuary of deliberate order: where rationed resources, shared wisdom, and disciplined survival practices create an island of stability. At the heart of this community stands Elias, a father and architect confronting his own mortality through ALS, yet wielding an undiminished voice to guide those around him through seven signs that reframe collapse not as catastrophe, but as a trial humanity must learn to endure.
Schefsky's perspective is forged from profound personal experience. His two-decade career managing a landmark Pennsylvania hotel preceded an unexpected ALS diagnosis in 2021, which redirected his life entirely. Today, thriving against the odds through unwavering spousal support and spiritual conviction, he channels this resilience into fiction that resonates with authenticity. His journey through the Book of Matthew revealed stunning parallels between ancient prophecy and contemporary upheaval—from geopolitical conflict to ecological instability—sparking the vision for this novel.
"The Hush" explores themes of faith tested by extremity, the delicate tensions between self-sufficiency and community dependence, and the mystery of divine intervention manifesting through inexplicable natural phenomena. As desperation mounts and external forces threaten to dismantle what the family has built, readers will discover how conviction, preparation, and something beyond human comprehension work together to forge an entirely new way of living. The ridge cannot be conquered because what it represents transcends physical defense; it embodies a spiritual transformation that others must choose to embrace or reject.
"I spent years managing buildings and operations," said Schefsky, "but this book taught me that the most important structures we build are the ones we cannot see: frameworks of faith, resilience, and community that hold steady when everything else fails."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marc Schefsky's enthralling work challenges readers to reconsider what survival truly means. Readers will emerge with a renewed understanding of faith's power to transform not just individual lives, but the very foundations upon which communities endure.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Hush" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Schefsky's perspective is forged from profound personal experience. His two-decade career managing a landmark Pennsylvania hotel preceded an unexpected ALS diagnosis in 2021, which redirected his life entirely. Today, thriving against the odds through unwavering spousal support and spiritual conviction, he channels this resilience into fiction that resonates with authenticity. His journey through the Book of Matthew revealed stunning parallels between ancient prophecy and contemporary upheaval—from geopolitical conflict to ecological instability—sparking the vision for this novel.
"The Hush" explores themes of faith tested by extremity, the delicate tensions between self-sufficiency and community dependence, and the mystery of divine intervention manifesting through inexplicable natural phenomena. As desperation mounts and external forces threaten to dismantle what the family has built, readers will discover how conviction, preparation, and something beyond human comprehension work together to forge an entirely new way of living. The ridge cannot be conquered because what it represents transcends physical defense; it embodies a spiritual transformation that others must choose to embrace or reject.
"I spent years managing buildings and operations," said Schefsky, "but this book taught me that the most important structures we build are the ones we cannot see: frameworks of faith, resilience, and community that hold steady when everything else fails."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marc Schefsky's enthralling work challenges readers to reconsider what survival truly means. Readers will emerge with a renewed understanding of faith's power to transform not just individual lives, but the very foundations upon which communities endure.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Hush" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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