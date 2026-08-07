Recent Release, "Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Wendy Perry, Follows a Brave Boy Battling an Amphibian Invasion
Southbury, CT, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wendy Perry has completed a new book, "Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs," a delightful adventure that unfolds when Warren awakens from vivid dreams of dinosaurs, frogs, and family to discover something shocking outside his window. His beloved pond—the sanctuary where countless memories live—has been overtaken by hundreds upon thousands of enormous goliath frogs. What began as an ordinary morning transforms into an extraordinary challenge that demands courage, quick thinking, and resourcefulness from one determined young hero.
Perry, a nurse practitioner based in New York with a passion for reading, running, and traveling, drew inspiration for this tale from her greatest joy: her grandson Warren. As she returned to her writing journey, his energy and spirit became the heartbeat of this second installment in the Mighty Warren children's book series. Her professional background and genuine love for storytelling converge in a narrative designed to captivate young imaginations.
"Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs" explores themes of courage, quick decision-making, and the lengths a young person will go to protect what matters most. Readers will discover whether Warren chooses the comfort of his protein pancakes and patient hope, or whether he dons the mantle of a warrior to reclaim his treasured pond. This engaging tale teaches children that ordinary kids can accomplish remarkable things when faced with extraordinary circumstances, and that sometimes the smallest heroes possess the biggest hearts.
From the author, "Watching my grandson's imagination flourish inspired me to create a story where a child becomes the hero of his own adventure. I hope young readers see themselves in Warren's determination and courage."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Perry's enchanting work captures the spirit of childhood adventure and resilience. Young readers will find themselves cheering for Warren as he faces his greatest challenge, discovering that bravery comes in all sizes.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Perry, a nurse practitioner based in New York with a passion for reading, running, and traveling, drew inspiration for this tale from her greatest joy: her grandson Warren. As she returned to her writing journey, his energy and spirit became the heartbeat of this second installment in the Mighty Warren children's book series. Her professional background and genuine love for storytelling converge in a narrative designed to captivate young imaginations.
"Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs" explores themes of courage, quick decision-making, and the lengths a young person will go to protect what matters most. Readers will discover whether Warren chooses the comfort of his protein pancakes and patient hope, or whether he dons the mantle of a warrior to reclaim his treasured pond. This engaging tale teaches children that ordinary kids can accomplish remarkable things when faced with extraordinary circumstances, and that sometimes the smallest heroes possess the biggest hearts.
From the author, "Watching my grandson's imagination flourish inspired me to create a story where a child becomes the hero of his own adventure. I hope young readers see themselves in Warren's determination and courage."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Perry's enchanting work captures the spirit of childhood adventure and resilience. Young readers will find themselves cheering for Warren as he faces his greatest challenge, discovering that bravery comes in all sizes.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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