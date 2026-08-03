Ballard Natural Gas Service Expands Offerings with New Plumbing Services
Lynnwood, WA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ballard Natural Gas Service is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include professional plumbing solutions, providing customers with even more comprehensive home comfort and maintenance services from a company they have trusted for more than 30 years.
Since 1993, Ballard Natural Gas Service has built a strong reputation for delivering superior heating and cooling services, heating and air conditioning installation, maintenance and repair, and electrical services. The addition of plumbing services reflects the company's continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of homeowners throughout the communities it serves.
"We're excited to expand our capabilities and provide dependable plumbing solutions alongside the services our customers already know and trust," said Neil Kappen, General Manager. "Our goal has always been to deliver professional service, quality workmanship, and honest pricing, and we're proud to bring those same values to our plumbing division."
Customers can expect the same high standards of customer care, reliability, and expertise that have defined Ballard Natural Gas Service since its founding. Whether addressing routine plumbing repairs, installations, maintenance, or unexpected issues, the company's trained professionals will provide lasting solutions designed to keep homes running smoothly.
As Ballard Natural Gas Service continues to grow, its focus remains unchanged: delivering exceptional service and building long-term relationships with customers through integrity, craftsmanship, and dependable support.
The company looks forward to serving customers' plumbing needs and becoming their trusted partner for reliable, long-lasting plumbing solutions.
For more information about Ballard Natural Gas Service and its expanding range of services, please contact:
Ballard Natural Gas Service
2027 196th St. SW
Suite A101
Lynnwood, WA 98036
(206) 784-8101
Since 1993, Ballard Natural Gas Service has built a strong reputation for delivering superior heating and cooling services, heating and air conditioning installation, maintenance and repair, and electrical services. The addition of plumbing services reflects the company's continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of homeowners throughout the communities it serves.
"We're excited to expand our capabilities and provide dependable plumbing solutions alongside the services our customers already know and trust," said Neil Kappen, General Manager. "Our goal has always been to deliver professional service, quality workmanship, and honest pricing, and we're proud to bring those same values to our plumbing division."
Customers can expect the same high standards of customer care, reliability, and expertise that have defined Ballard Natural Gas Service since its founding. Whether addressing routine plumbing repairs, installations, maintenance, or unexpected issues, the company's trained professionals will provide lasting solutions designed to keep homes running smoothly.
As Ballard Natural Gas Service continues to grow, its focus remains unchanged: delivering exceptional service and building long-term relationships with customers through integrity, craftsmanship, and dependable support.
The company looks forward to serving customers' plumbing needs and becoming their trusted partner for reliable, long-lasting plumbing solutions.
For more information about Ballard Natural Gas Service and its expanding range of services, please contact:
Ballard Natural Gas Service
2027 196th St. SW
Suite A101
Lynnwood, WA 98036
(206) 784-8101
Contact
Ballard Natural Gas ServiceContact
Stephanie Perkal
206-707-1544
ballardnaturalgas.com
Stephanie Perkal
206-707-1544
ballardnaturalgas.com
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