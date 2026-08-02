Wheel Fun Rentals Helps Portland Cyclists Gear Up for the 2026 Providence Bridge Pedal with One-Day Bike Rentals
Portland, OR, August 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is helping riders gear up for one of Portland's most anticipated annual cycling events by offering convenient 24-hour, and multi-day bike rentals for the 2026 Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday, August 9, benefiting Play Smart Youth Heart Screenings.
Whether you're a local resident or visiting Portland for the event, Wheel Fun Rentals makes it easy to participate in this event or similar events without transporting your own bike. The Providence Bridge Pedal is one of the nation's premier community cycling events, bringing thousands of riders together each year to experience Portland's iconic bridges while supporting Play Smart Youth Heart Screenings and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.
"We're proud to support the Providence Bridge Pedal and the incredible work of Play Smart Youth Heart Screenings," said a spokesperson for Wheel Fun Rentals. "Events like this bring the community together while encouraging health, wellness, and outdoor recreation. We're excited to help both Portland residents and visitors participate by providing convenient bike rentals for this unforgettable ride."
To ensure participants are ready for an early start on event day, reserved bikes must be picked up between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th, at Wheel Fun Rentals in Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Rentals must be returned by 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th (unless a multi-day rental duration is selected).
Available 24-hour, 2-wheel bike rentals for the event include the Infinity Shifting Belt-Drive Hybrid Bike for $49 or Belt Drive Electric Bike for $85 (e-bike riders must be 16 years of age or older). Longer, multi-day rentals are also available, see website for details and pricing. Reservations are required and can be made at wheelfunrentals.com/bridge-pedal. Bike rental reservations do not include tickets for the event, and all participants must register for the event through the Providence website at www.providence.org/lp/bridge-pedal/register.
With over 30 years of experience in the recreation industry, Wheel Fun Rentals stands as the leading provider of outdoor recreational activities nationwide. Conveniently located along the Willamette River, the newly reopened Wheel Fun Rentals at Tim McCall Waterfront Park provides easy access to Portland's miles of waterfront paths, downtown attractions, public art, parks, and scenic bridges, making it an ideal starting point for visitors and locals alike. Bike rental reservations are available! For hours of operation, available rentals, reservations, and pricing visit wheelfunrentals.com/Portland.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to over 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Whether you're a local resident or visiting Portland for the event, Wheel Fun Rentals makes it easy to participate in this event or similar events without transporting your own bike. The Providence Bridge Pedal is one of the nation's premier community cycling events, bringing thousands of riders together each year to experience Portland's iconic bridges while supporting Play Smart Youth Heart Screenings and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.
"We're proud to support the Providence Bridge Pedal and the incredible work of Play Smart Youth Heart Screenings," said a spokesperson for Wheel Fun Rentals. "Events like this bring the community together while encouraging health, wellness, and outdoor recreation. We're excited to help both Portland residents and visitors participate by providing convenient bike rentals for this unforgettable ride."
To ensure participants are ready for an early start on event day, reserved bikes must be picked up between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th, at Wheel Fun Rentals in Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Rentals must be returned by 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th (unless a multi-day rental duration is selected).
Available 24-hour, 2-wheel bike rentals for the event include the Infinity Shifting Belt-Drive Hybrid Bike for $49 or Belt Drive Electric Bike for $85 (e-bike riders must be 16 years of age or older). Longer, multi-day rentals are also available, see website for details and pricing. Reservations are required and can be made at wheelfunrentals.com/bridge-pedal. Bike rental reservations do not include tickets for the event, and all participants must register for the event through the Providence website at www.providence.org/lp/bridge-pedal/register.
With over 30 years of experience in the recreation industry, Wheel Fun Rentals stands as the leading provider of outdoor recreational activities nationwide. Conveniently located along the Willamette River, the newly reopened Wheel Fun Rentals at Tim McCall Waterfront Park provides easy access to Portland's miles of waterfront paths, downtown attractions, public art, parks, and scenic bridges, making it an ideal starting point for visitors and locals alike. Bike rental reservations are available! For hours of operation, available rentals, reservations, and pricing visit wheelfunrentals.com/Portland.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to over 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
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