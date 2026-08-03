Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school.
Inglewood, CA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With over thirty years in business, Minus K Technology has had the privilege of working with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying superior passive mechanical vibration isolation products for research within universities, aerospace, audio reproduction, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, quantum computing/research, physics and a number of other fields.
In acknowledgement that academia is the key to these industries, Minus K is giving away over $25,000* dollars worth of their patented superior performing passive mechanical negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States.
These vibration isolators are used with AFM, Electron Microscope, Interferometer, Laser Optical System, Micro Hardness Tester, or any other special equipment that would be assisted by passive mechanical vibration isolation.
Recipients of a Minus K isolator will be chosen based on the proposed use and applicability of the isolators. Deadline to apply is February 28, 2027. Winners will be notified via email and will also be posted on Minus K’s website (www.minusk.com).
Past giveaway winners include: Arizona State University, California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, University of Michigan, City University of New York, Irvine Valley College, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Saint Louis University, Saint Olaf College, Spokane Community College, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California Davis, University of California Merced, University of Rochester, University of Tennessee, University of Texas at Dallas, Washington University in Saint Louis, Willamette University, Wabash College, Kent University, Texas Christian University, Indiana University, University of North Texas, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Cornell University, Rutgers University, Sam Houston State University, Wellesley College, University of Pittsburgh, Northwestern University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Illinois Wesleyan University.
Entry form and more information are available on Minus K’s website: www.minusk.com.
* $25,000 of retail products will consist of at least one each of the following models of Negative-Stiffness vibration isolators: WS-4, BM-1, BM-4, BM-8, BM-10 and CM-1. Based on the number of qualified application forms received and Minus K may substitute different models to best accommodate the application and payload needs
In acknowledgement that academia is the key to these industries, Minus K is giving away over $25,000* dollars worth of their patented superior performing passive mechanical negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States.
These vibration isolators are used with AFM, Electron Microscope, Interferometer, Laser Optical System, Micro Hardness Tester, or any other special equipment that would be assisted by passive mechanical vibration isolation.
Recipients of a Minus K isolator will be chosen based on the proposed use and applicability of the isolators. Deadline to apply is February 28, 2027. Winners will be notified via email and will also be posted on Minus K’s website (www.minusk.com).
Past giveaway winners include: Arizona State University, California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, University of Michigan, City University of New York, Irvine Valley College, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Saint Louis University, Saint Olaf College, Spokane Community College, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California Davis, University of California Merced, University of Rochester, University of Tennessee, University of Texas at Dallas, Washington University in Saint Louis, Willamette University, Wabash College, Kent University, Texas Christian University, Indiana University, University of North Texas, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Cornell University, Rutgers University, Sam Houston State University, Wellesley College, University of Pittsburgh, Northwestern University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Illinois Wesleyan University.
Entry form and more information are available on Minus K’s website: www.minusk.com.
* $25,000 of retail products will consist of at least one each of the following models of Negative-Stiffness vibration isolators: WS-4, BM-1, BM-4, BM-8, BM-10 and CM-1. Based on the number of qualified application forms received and Minus K may substitute different models to best accommodate the application and payload needs
Contact
Minus K Technology Inc.Contact
Steve Varma
310-348-9656
https://www.minusk.com
Steve Varma
310-348-9656
https://www.minusk.com
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