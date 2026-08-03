TourFi Launches Africa Tourism Pass, a Blockchain-Enabled Infrastructure Platform for Africa’s Tourism Economy
Africa Tourism Pass (APASS) deploys on BNB Smart Chain, expands across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences, and begins public trading on PancakeSwap.
New York, NY, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TourFi, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Abba Industries Inc., today announced the launch of Africa Tourism Pass (APASS), a digital tourism infrastructure platform designed to improve coordination, participation and incentives across Africa's fragmented tourism economy.
The launch includes the deployment of the APASS utility token on BNB Smart Chain and the commencement of public decentralized trading through an APASS/USDT liquidity pool on PancakeSwap.
APASS operates as a verification, incentive and participation layer for tourism activity. It does not replace booking platforms, payment systems, national currencies or existing commercial relationships. Instead, APASS is designed to work alongside established tourism operators and technology platforms, enabling verified participation and structured traveler benefits without requiring operators to replace their existing systems.
The platform introduces TourFI, or Tourism Finance Infrastructure, an infrastructure category connecting tourism activity with programmable incentives, verifiable participation and interoperable digital systems.
APASS initially focused on accommodation providers, including hotels, lodges, guesthouses, campsites and other hospitality operators. Its operating model has now been extended across the broader tourism journey through the APASS Mobility and Alternative Accommodation Framework.
Under the expanded framework, APASS recognizes tourism activity across three interconnected domains:
- Stay: hotels, lodges, guesthouses, serviced apartments, campsites, short-term rentals and other accommodation providers
- Move: e-hailing services, airport transfers, vehicle rentals, shuttle services and intercity transportation
- Experience: tours, safaris, attractions, excursions, events and other tourism activities
The expansion is not a redesign of APASS. It applies the platform’s existing verification and incentive architecture to a wider range of tourism activity, allowing accommodation, movement and experiences to be treated as connected components of one travel economy.
APASS can operate alongside mobility platforms, booking services and tourism operators without rerouting payments or imposing alternative settlement requirements. Travelers continue to use their preferred booking and payment methods, while APASS provides a separate layer for recognizing verified activity and issuing ecosystem incentives.
The platform is designed to support phased verification. Initial participation may be validated through booking confirmations, receipts, invoices, travel records, location references and operator verification. As the network develops, APASS may introduce structured upload systems, QR-based validation, operator dashboards, receipt-verification rules and, where commercially appropriate, integrations with participating platforms and tourism operators.
Travelers earn APASS Points through verified tourism activity. Under the current rewards framework, each equivalent of $0.10 spent with a participating tourism operator equals one APASS Point. Points can be used to access additional APASS tokens and other defined ecosystem benefits.
For tourism operators, APASS is designed to support customer acquisition, repeat bookings, traveler retention and participation in a broader cross-border tourism network. Operators may join the platform without an onboarding fee and without replacing their existing booking, payment or operational infrastructure.
"Tourism is one of Africa's most important economic sectors, but much of its supporting infrastructure remains fragmented across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences," said Simon Kapenda, founder of Africa Tourism Pass and TourFi. "APASS was developed to provide a common participation layer that can connect travelers, tourism operators and digital infrastructure without displacing the platforms and systems they already use."
Kapenda added: "The deployment of APASS on BNB Smart Chain and its public market debut on PancakeSwap establish the initial technical and market infrastructure for a broader TourFI ecosystem spanning where travelers stay, how they move and what they experience."
The APASS token is deployed as a BEP-20 utility token on BNB Smart Chain. Its first public decentralized market is available through the APASS/USDT pair on PancakeSwap.
APASS is not designed as a payment rail for accommodation, transportation or tourism services. Its function is to support access, verification, incentives and participation within the Africa Tourism Pass ecosystem.
APASS Market Information
Network: BNB Smart Chain
Token standard: BEP-20
Token symbol: APASS
Trading venue: PancakeSwap
Trading pair: APASS/USDT
Contract address: 0x8f5c7779D860558AD236dC45C247c55b5D7BB3D5
PancakeSwap:
https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=0x8f5c7779D860558AD236dC45C247c55b5D7BB3D5&outputCurrency=0x55d398326f99059fF775485246999027B3197955
About Africa Tourism Pass
Africa Tourism Pass is a blockchain-enabled tourism infrastructure platform designed to coordinate, verify and incentivize tourism activity across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences.
Through TourFI, APASS connects travelers, tourism operators and digital infrastructure within a unified participation framework supporting structured incentives, verifiable activity and cross-border tourism engagement.
APASS is a flagship product of TourFi, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Abba Industries Inc.
Media Contact
TourFi, Inc.
New York City, NY, USA
Email: info@apass.world
Website: https://apass.world
Repository: https://github.com/abba-platforms/APASS
The launch includes the deployment of the APASS utility token on BNB Smart Chain and the commencement of public decentralized trading through an APASS/USDT liquidity pool on PancakeSwap.
APASS operates as a verification, incentive and participation layer for tourism activity. It does not replace booking platforms, payment systems, national currencies or existing commercial relationships. Instead, APASS is designed to work alongside established tourism operators and technology platforms, enabling verified participation and structured traveler benefits without requiring operators to replace their existing systems.
The platform introduces TourFI, or Tourism Finance Infrastructure, an infrastructure category connecting tourism activity with programmable incentives, verifiable participation and interoperable digital systems.
APASS initially focused on accommodation providers, including hotels, lodges, guesthouses, campsites and other hospitality operators. Its operating model has now been extended across the broader tourism journey through the APASS Mobility and Alternative Accommodation Framework.
Under the expanded framework, APASS recognizes tourism activity across three interconnected domains:
- Stay: hotels, lodges, guesthouses, serviced apartments, campsites, short-term rentals and other accommodation providers
- Move: e-hailing services, airport transfers, vehicle rentals, shuttle services and intercity transportation
- Experience: tours, safaris, attractions, excursions, events and other tourism activities
The expansion is not a redesign of APASS. It applies the platform’s existing verification and incentive architecture to a wider range of tourism activity, allowing accommodation, movement and experiences to be treated as connected components of one travel economy.
APASS can operate alongside mobility platforms, booking services and tourism operators without rerouting payments or imposing alternative settlement requirements. Travelers continue to use their preferred booking and payment methods, while APASS provides a separate layer for recognizing verified activity and issuing ecosystem incentives.
The platform is designed to support phased verification. Initial participation may be validated through booking confirmations, receipts, invoices, travel records, location references and operator verification. As the network develops, APASS may introduce structured upload systems, QR-based validation, operator dashboards, receipt-verification rules and, where commercially appropriate, integrations with participating platforms and tourism operators.
Travelers earn APASS Points through verified tourism activity. Under the current rewards framework, each equivalent of $0.10 spent with a participating tourism operator equals one APASS Point. Points can be used to access additional APASS tokens and other defined ecosystem benefits.
For tourism operators, APASS is designed to support customer acquisition, repeat bookings, traveler retention and participation in a broader cross-border tourism network. Operators may join the platform without an onboarding fee and without replacing their existing booking, payment or operational infrastructure.
"Tourism is one of Africa's most important economic sectors, but much of its supporting infrastructure remains fragmented across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences," said Simon Kapenda, founder of Africa Tourism Pass and TourFi. "APASS was developed to provide a common participation layer that can connect travelers, tourism operators and digital infrastructure without displacing the platforms and systems they already use."
Kapenda added: "The deployment of APASS on BNB Smart Chain and its public market debut on PancakeSwap establish the initial technical and market infrastructure for a broader TourFI ecosystem spanning where travelers stay, how they move and what they experience."
The APASS token is deployed as a BEP-20 utility token on BNB Smart Chain. Its first public decentralized market is available through the APASS/USDT pair on PancakeSwap.
APASS is not designed as a payment rail for accommodation, transportation or tourism services. Its function is to support access, verification, incentives and participation within the Africa Tourism Pass ecosystem.
APASS Market Information
Network: BNB Smart Chain
Token standard: BEP-20
Token symbol: APASS
Trading venue: PancakeSwap
Trading pair: APASS/USDT
Contract address: 0x8f5c7779D860558AD236dC45C247c55b5D7BB3D5
PancakeSwap:
https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=0x8f5c7779D860558AD236dC45C247c55b5D7BB3D5&outputCurrency=0x55d398326f99059fF775485246999027B3197955
About Africa Tourism Pass
Africa Tourism Pass is a blockchain-enabled tourism infrastructure platform designed to coordinate, verify and incentivize tourism activity across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences.
Through TourFI, APASS connects travelers, tourism operators and digital infrastructure within a unified participation framework supporting structured incentives, verifiable activity and cross-border tourism engagement.
APASS is a flagship product of TourFi, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Abba Industries Inc.
Media Contact
TourFi, Inc.
New York City, NY, USA
Email: info@apass.world
Website: https://apass.world
Repository: https://github.com/abba-platforms/APASS
Contact
TourFI, Inc.Contact
Simon Kapenda
+264-81-250-9027
https://apass.world
Simon Kapenda
+264-81-250-9027
https://apass.world
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