Loveforce International Brings Back Trotting
On Friday, August 7th, Loveforce International will bring back trotting by re-releasing a digital music single by one of its primary artists, Honey Davis, entitled “The Trot.”
Santa Clarita, CA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 7, Loveforce International will bring back trotting by re-releasing a digital music single by one of its primary artists, Honey Davis, entitled “The Trot.”
“The Trot” is a dance-oriented Rock/Soul single featuring a prominent rock guitar and soul bass line. The track fits firmly within the Rhythm and Roll music genre. While the version of the song currently available features a more polished production, this re-released original version offers a distinctly raw sound.
“We are re-releasing this original version because its raw sound stands out from the second version,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We chose to re-release it because we believe it will connect more deeply with audiences.”
The original version of the Honey Davis single “The Trot” will be available across all major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Música, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, MediaNet, TouchTunes, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audiomack, Kuack, JioSaavn, Yandex, and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact:
Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954
“The Trot” is a dance-oriented Rock/Soul single featuring a prominent rock guitar and soul bass line. The track fits firmly within the Rhythm and Roll music genre. While the version of the song currently available features a more polished production, this re-released original version offers a distinctly raw sound.
“We are re-releasing this original version because its raw sound stands out from the second version,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We chose to re-release it because we believe it will connect more deeply with audiences.”
The original version of the Honey Davis single “The Trot” will be available across all major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Música, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, MediaNet, TouchTunes, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audiomack, Kuack, JioSaavn, Yandex, and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact:
Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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