Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
Aventura, FL, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AD1 Hospitality today announced that 11 hotels across its managed portfolio have been recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards — representing more than half of the company's properties. The distinction places each hotel among the top 10 percent of listings on Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, and reflects consistently outstanding guest experiences as told through traveler reviews and ratings collected over the past year.
That more than half of AD1's 21-hotel portfolio earned the honor in a single year is a notable distinction for a management company, signaling a quality standard that holds across brands, markets, and property types rather than at a single flagship.
Unlike awards that rely on entry fees, surveys, or editorial selection, Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards are determined solely by the quality and quantity of real traveler reviews submitted over a 12-month period. In other words, these honors are earned directly from the people who matter most: the guests themselves.
The 2026 AD1 Hospitality Travelers' Choice honorees are:
Courtyard Myrtle Beach
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Airport
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tamarac
Holiday Inn Melbourne-Viera Conference Center
Holiday Inn Resort By The Parks
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Orlando Lake Buena Vista South
The Harrison Hotel
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Raleigh
TRU Dania Beach
Wyndham Garden Fort Lauderdale
"Earning a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award is meaningful precisely because it can't be bought or lobbied for — it is given by our guests," said David Fernandez, Sr. VP of Operations. "To see more than half of our portfolio recognized in a single year is a testament to the dedication of our on-property teams, whose commitment to genuine hospitality shows up in every stay. We share this achievement with each of them."
The recognition spans a geographically diverse portfolio across Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and beyond, encompassing a range of brands from Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham. Across every property, the common thread is a consistent, review-driven standard of service and guest satisfaction.
AD1 Hospitality congratulates the teams at all 11 award-winning properties and thanks the travelers whose feedback made the recognition possible.
That more than half of AD1's 21-hotel portfolio earned the honor in a single year is a notable distinction for a management company, signaling a quality standard that holds across brands, markets, and property types rather than at a single flagship.
Unlike awards that rely on entry fees, surveys, or editorial selection, Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards are determined solely by the quality and quantity of real traveler reviews submitted over a 12-month period. In other words, these honors are earned directly from the people who matter most: the guests themselves.
The 2026 AD1 Hospitality Travelers' Choice honorees are:
Courtyard Myrtle Beach
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Airport
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tamarac
Holiday Inn Melbourne-Viera Conference Center
Holiday Inn Resort By The Parks
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Orlando Lake Buena Vista South
The Harrison Hotel
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Raleigh
TRU Dania Beach
Wyndham Garden Fort Lauderdale
"Earning a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award is meaningful precisely because it can't be bought or lobbied for — it is given by our guests," said David Fernandez, Sr. VP of Operations. "To see more than half of our portfolio recognized in a single year is a testament to the dedication of our on-property teams, whose commitment to genuine hospitality shows up in every stay. We share this achievement with each of them."
The recognition spans a geographically diverse portfolio across Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and beyond, encompassing a range of brands from Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham. Across every property, the common thread is a consistent, review-driven standard of service and guest satisfaction.
AD1 Hospitality congratulates the teams at all 11 award-winning properties and thanks the travelers whose feedback made the recognition possible.
Contact
AD1 HospitalityContact
Jon McMillian
412-713-1396
www.ad1hospitality.com
Jon McMillian
412-713-1396
www.ad1hospitality.com
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