Recent Release, "Aiden Phoenix," from Fulton Books Author Elizabeth McDaniel, Explores a Young Girl's Extraordinary Journey When War Finally Reaches Her Isolated World
Henderson, KY, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth McDaniel has completed a new book, "Aiden Phoenix," a riveting young adult fantasy that transports readers to Everdeen, a realm locked in endless conflict. At the heart of this tale lives fourteen-year-old Aiden, who has spent her entire life in a quiet corner of this war-torn world, trained daily by her father yet convinced the distant fighting would never touch her life. When that assumption shatters, Aiden finds herself thrust into circumstances far beyond her understanding, forced to navigate a landscape where nothing is quite as it seems.
Born in Kentucky to a military father and homeschooling mother, Elizabeth McDaniel grew up in a household that valued both discipline and imagination. Her childhood moves across the United States—from Kentucky to Indiana to Virginia and even Japan—left her without material possessions during transitions, but abundantly supplied with creativity and storytelling. These experiences, combined with her passions for reading, gymnastics, rock climbing, horseback riding, viola, and jujitsu, have deeply informed her writing. She now resides back in Kentucky, where she continues to balance academics with her literary pursuits and the many activities that enrich her narratives.
"Aiden Phoenix" unfolds as a tale of discovery, betrayal, and awakening power. Readers will journey alongside Aiden as she struggles to distinguish authentic memories from implanted ones, determines whom to trust, and confronts the weight of newfound abilities she never sought. The stakes are nothing short of apocalyptic: will she find the courage to ignite the last flame of hope for Everdeen, or will she watch her world succumb to darkness? Through battles both external and internal, through unexpected love and devastating choices, this gripping narrative asks whether one girl can change the fate of an entire realm.
"Writing 'Aiden Phoenix' allowed me to explore themes of identity, responsibility, and resilience," said author Elizabeth McDaniel. "I wanted to create a character who feels real in her doubt and powerful in her determination, and a world where readers question what they think they know."
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth McDaniel's captivating work offers young adult readers an engrossing escape into a richly imagined universe. Her story resonates with themes of self-discovery and heroism that will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Aiden Phoenix" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born in Kentucky to a military father and homeschooling mother, Elizabeth McDaniel grew up in a household that valued both discipline and imagination. Her childhood moves across the United States—from Kentucky to Indiana to Virginia and even Japan—left her without material possessions during transitions, but abundantly supplied with creativity and storytelling. These experiences, combined with her passions for reading, gymnastics, rock climbing, horseback riding, viola, and jujitsu, have deeply informed her writing. She now resides back in Kentucky, where she continues to balance academics with her literary pursuits and the many activities that enrich her narratives.
"Aiden Phoenix" unfolds as a tale of discovery, betrayal, and awakening power. Readers will journey alongside Aiden as she struggles to distinguish authentic memories from implanted ones, determines whom to trust, and confronts the weight of newfound abilities she never sought. The stakes are nothing short of apocalyptic: will she find the courage to ignite the last flame of hope for Everdeen, or will she watch her world succumb to darkness? Through battles both external and internal, through unexpected love and devastating choices, this gripping narrative asks whether one girl can change the fate of an entire realm.
"Writing 'Aiden Phoenix' allowed me to explore themes of identity, responsibility, and resilience," said author Elizabeth McDaniel. "I wanted to create a character who feels real in her doubt and powerful in her determination, and a world where readers question what they think they know."
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth McDaniel's captivating work offers young adult readers an engrossing escape into a richly imagined universe. Her story resonates with themes of self-discovery and heroism that will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Aiden Phoenix" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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