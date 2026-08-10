Recent Release, "Welcome Home - Collection of Poems," from Fulton Books Author Yael Spodek, Offers Intimate Glimpses Into Resilience and Recovery Through Verse
Boca Raton, FL, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yael Spodek has completed a new book, titled, "Welcome Home - Collection of Poems," a collection spanning years of poetic exploration that began in 2018 when she first discovered her voice through verse at sixteen. This compilation represents her journey through vulnerability, wrestling with personal struggles while documenting moments of growth and breakthrough. Each poem serves as a testament to the transformative power of artistic expression.
Spodek's relationship with poetry deepened significantly during her first year of college when she turned to writing as a therapeutic necessity rather than mere hobby. Diagnosed with Bipolar Type 1 and Borderline Personality Disorder at sixteen, she found in poetry an indispensable tool for processing emotions that otherwise felt overwhelming and unmanageable. Her background in music, with its emphasis on poetic lyricism, naturally drew her toward this artform, ultimately becoming her anchor during turbulent seasons.
"Welcome Home - Collection of Poems" weaves together themes of mental health, spiritual questioning, and romantic struggle, yet infuses each composition with an undercurrent of optimism. Readers will discover how darkness and hope coexist within these pages, mirroring the reality that healing is neither linear nor solitary. The collection progresses through obstacles she has conquered, offering validation and encouragement to others navigating similar paths.
"These poems represent my survival and my strength," said Spodek. "My hope is that readers will find themselves reflected in these verses and discover that they, too, can move forward with courage and purpose."
Published by Fulton Books, Yael Spodek's authentic work provides solace and recognition for those grappling with mental health challenges. This collection demonstrates that vulnerability shared through art becomes a bridge connecting isolated struggles into shared human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Welcome Home - Collection of Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Spodek's relationship with poetry deepened significantly during her first year of college when she turned to writing as a therapeutic necessity rather than mere hobby. Diagnosed with Bipolar Type 1 and Borderline Personality Disorder at sixteen, she found in poetry an indispensable tool for processing emotions that otherwise felt overwhelming and unmanageable. Her background in music, with its emphasis on poetic lyricism, naturally drew her toward this artform, ultimately becoming her anchor during turbulent seasons.
"Welcome Home - Collection of Poems" weaves together themes of mental health, spiritual questioning, and romantic struggle, yet infuses each composition with an undercurrent of optimism. Readers will discover how darkness and hope coexist within these pages, mirroring the reality that healing is neither linear nor solitary. The collection progresses through obstacles she has conquered, offering validation and encouragement to others navigating similar paths.
"These poems represent my survival and my strength," said Spodek. "My hope is that readers will find themselves reflected in these verses and discover that they, too, can move forward with courage and purpose."
Published by Fulton Books, Yael Spodek's authentic work provides solace and recognition for those grappling with mental health challenges. This collection demonstrates that vulnerability shared through art becomes a bridge connecting isolated struggles into shared human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Welcome Home - Collection of Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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