Recent Release, "The Creative Dealmaker," from Fulton Books Author Carl Allen, Follows a First-Time Buyer and Seller Navigating Business Acquisitions Together
Dallas, TX, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carl Allen has completed a new book, "The Creative Dealmaker: A Fable on Creative Business Buying," which reimagines the world of business acquisitions not as a sterile exercise in numbers and spreadsheets, but as a deeply human story of dreams, fears, and legacy. Through the parallel journeys of Jacqueline, a sixty-year-old PR agency founder seeking retirement, and Terence, a forty-year-old corporate executive hungry to own his own success, readers experience the emotional rollercoaster of a first deal: from that pivotal initial meeting through tense negotiations to the closing table.
With three decades of hands-on experience in more than four hundred transactions, Carl Allen brings the credibility of a seasoned dealmaker to this narrative. As founder and CEO of Dealmaker Wealth Society and a founding partner heading M&A at 9FB Capital, he has spent his career mastering the psychology of sellers and buyers alike. His expertise transforms what could have been a dry instructional manual into a riveting exploration of how trust, legacy, and creative thinking shape every significant transaction.
"The Creative Dealmaker" weaves together proven frameworks—including a ten-step buying process and insider strategies for finding and financing deals—with the emotional truth that lies beneath every contract. Readers will discover why sellers often prioritize finding trustworthy stewards over maximizing profits, and how buyers must earn that confidence. Whether you're contemplating an acquisition, considering selling your business, or simply curious about the hidden dynamics of dealmaking, this book entertains while educating, offering both practical wisdom and the inspiration to pursue your own entrepreneurial ambitions.
"I wanted to show that business acquisitions aren't cold transactions, they're about people," said Allen. "By telling Jacqueline and Terence's story, I hope readers will see themselves in one of these characters and realize that their deal is out there waiting to be found."
Published by Fulton Books, Carl Allen's insightful work equips entrepreneurs and business owners with the knowledge and psychological understanding needed to navigate acquisitions successfully. Readers will finish this book ready to take action on their own business dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Creative Dealmaker" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
With three decades of hands-on experience in more than four hundred transactions, Carl Allen brings the credibility of a seasoned dealmaker to this narrative. As founder and CEO of Dealmaker Wealth Society and a founding partner heading M&A at 9FB Capital, he has spent his career mastering the psychology of sellers and buyers alike. His expertise transforms what could have been a dry instructional manual into a riveting exploration of how trust, legacy, and creative thinking shape every significant transaction.
"The Creative Dealmaker" weaves together proven frameworks—including a ten-step buying process and insider strategies for finding and financing deals—with the emotional truth that lies beneath every contract. Readers will discover why sellers often prioritize finding trustworthy stewards over maximizing profits, and how buyers must earn that confidence. Whether you're contemplating an acquisition, considering selling your business, or simply curious about the hidden dynamics of dealmaking, this book entertains while educating, offering both practical wisdom and the inspiration to pursue your own entrepreneurial ambitions.
"I wanted to show that business acquisitions aren't cold transactions, they're about people," said Allen. "By telling Jacqueline and Terence's story, I hope readers will see themselves in one of these characters and realize that their deal is out there waiting to be found."
Published by Fulton Books, Carl Allen's insightful work equips entrepreneurs and business owners with the knowledge and psychological understanding needed to navigate acquisitions successfully. Readers will finish this book ready to take action on their own business dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Creative Dealmaker" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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