Recent Release, "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!" from Fulton Books Author Terri Allen, Follows a Determined Girl Pursuing Competitive Skating Despite Peer Rejection
Bridgeport, WV, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terri Allen has completed a new book, "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!", a charming children's story that follows eight-year-old Lanie Melana as she discovers her love for ice skating through watching television competitions and decides to pursue her dream. When Lanie arrives at the ice rink ready to begin lessons, she quickly realizes that her journey will be far more challenging than she anticipated, as classmates at the facility ridicule her appearance and undermine her confidence.
Allen's affection for ice skating runs deep, nurtured over decades of watching major competitions, including the memorable 1996 World Competition in Minnesota—an experience she treasures as a transformative moment. At sixty-six years old, she brings a lifetime of admiration for the sport and its athletes to her writing, drawing inspiration from legends like Michelle Kwan, whose elegance and skill have captivated her throughout the years. Though this marks her debut as a published author, the seeds for "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!" were planted twenty years ago, finally blossoming into this uplifting narrative.
Through "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!", readers discover how resilience and creativity can overcome adversity. The story reveals how a young girl finds an unconventional path to achieve her skating goals, proving that determination and self-belief matter far more than others' judgments. Young readers will find themselves inspired by Lanie's refusal to surrender her dreams and by the resourceful solution she discovers along her path.
"I've been thinking about this story for over twenty years, and one day it just came pouring out of me," said Allen. "I hope readers will be inspired by Lanie's journey and understand that with determination and creativity, anything is possible."
Published by Fulton Books, Terri Allen's wholesome work encourages young readers to pursue their passions fearlessly. The narrative serves as a tender reminder that obstacles need not define our dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Allen's affection for ice skating runs deep, nurtured over decades of watching major competitions, including the memorable 1996 World Competition in Minnesota—an experience she treasures as a transformative moment. At sixty-six years old, she brings a lifetime of admiration for the sport and its athletes to her writing, drawing inspiration from legends like Michelle Kwan, whose elegance and skill have captivated her throughout the years. Though this marks her debut as a published author, the seeds for "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!" were planted twenty years ago, finally blossoming into this uplifting narrative.
Through "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!", readers discover how resilience and creativity can overcome adversity. The story reveals how a young girl finds an unconventional path to achieve her skating goals, proving that determination and self-belief matter far more than others' judgments. Young readers will find themselves inspired by Lanie's refusal to surrender her dreams and by the resourceful solution she discovers along her path.
"I've been thinking about this story for over twenty years, and one day it just came pouring out of me," said Allen. "I hope readers will be inspired by Lanie's journey and understand that with determination and creativity, anything is possible."
Published by Fulton Books, Terri Allen's wholesome work encourages young readers to pursue their passions fearlessly. The narrative serves as a tender reminder that obstacles need not define our dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Lanie Loves Ice Skating!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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