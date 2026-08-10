Recent Release, "The Hairy Cloud," from Fulton Books Author Denise Sampson, Celebrates Resilience and Faith Through an Inspiring Tale for Young Readers
Yonkers, NY, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Denise Sampson has completed a new book, "The Hairy Cloud," a heartwarming story born from the author's deep admiration for her grandson's unwavering dedication and remarkable talent. This charming narrative follows young protagonists as they navigate life's challenges, discovering that strength and determination can transform even the darkest moments into opportunities for growth and triumph.
Drawing from three decades of experience as a devoted preschool teacher in New York City, Sampson brings authentic understanding of children's emotional journeys to her work. Her lifelong commitment to nurturing young minds—both as an educator and as a Girl Scout leader in the Bronx for over thirty-five years—infuses her storytelling with genuine warmth and insight into what children need to hear during difficult times.
In "The Hairy Cloud," readers will uncover an uplifting message about maintaining hope and steadfast belief when facing adversity. The narrative arc reveals that rainbows await those who remain faithful through struggle, offering young audiences a spiritually rich reminder that perseverance and trust create pathways to brighter futures. This tender tale promises to resonate with children and parents alike, providing comfort and encouragement.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children understand that challenges don't define us—our response to them does," said Sampson. "Through this book, I hope young readers discover the strength already within themselves and the power of unwavering faith."
Published by Fulton Books, Denise Sampson's stirring work provides young readers with an emotionally resonant fable about overcoming obstacles. This book will inspire countless children to embrace resilience and trust in brighter tomorrows.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Hairy Cloud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from three decades of experience as a devoted preschool teacher in New York City, Sampson brings authentic understanding of children's emotional journeys to her work. Her lifelong commitment to nurturing young minds—both as an educator and as a Girl Scout leader in the Bronx for over thirty-five years—infuses her storytelling with genuine warmth and insight into what children need to hear during difficult times.
In "The Hairy Cloud," readers will uncover an uplifting message about maintaining hope and steadfast belief when facing adversity. The narrative arc reveals that rainbows await those who remain faithful through struggle, offering young audiences a spiritually rich reminder that perseverance and trust create pathways to brighter futures. This tender tale promises to resonate with children and parents alike, providing comfort and encouragement.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children understand that challenges don't define us—our response to them does," said Sampson. "Through this book, I hope young readers discover the strength already within themselves and the power of unwavering faith."
Published by Fulton Books, Denise Sampson's stirring work provides young readers with an emotionally resonant fable about overcoming obstacles. This book will inspire countless children to embrace resilience and trust in brighter tomorrows.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Hairy Cloud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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