"Chronicle of an Unquiet Age" Launches as a Living Historical Archive "Where History Lives"

Stretching more than the length of a football field when displayed side by side, the 148 original oil paintings in Chronicle of an Unquiet Age document six years of political, cultural, economic, and global events as they happen. Created in real time by artist Cynthia Warden, the collection transforms today's headlines into tomorrow's historical record — "Where History Lives."