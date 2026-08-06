"Chronicle of an Unquiet Age" Launches as a Living Historical Archive "Where History Lives"
Stretching more than the length of a football field when displayed side by side, the 148 original oil paintings in Chronicle of an Unquiet Age document six years of political, cultural, economic, and global events as they happen. Created in real time by artist Cynthia Warden, the collection transforms today's headlines into tomorrow's historical record — "Where History Lives."
Los Angeles, CA, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- During America's 250th Anniversary Year, artist Cynthia Warden, known professionally as The Real Time Artist (TRTA), launches Chronicle of an Unquiet Age www.chronicleofanunquietage.com - an online historical archive documenting six years of political, cultural, economic, and global events through 148 original oil paintings. Capturing the zeitgeist of our time, each painting serves as both an original work of art and a historical record.
What began as a single painting in January 2020 unexpectedly evolved into one of the most ambitious ongoing visual archives of contemporary history created by a single artist. Rather than recreating history with the benefit of hindsight, every painting is researched and completed while the events themselves are still unfolding.
Unlike traditional historical works, every canvas begins with research. Every two-week news cycle is studied, and the political, global, economic, social, and popular culture stories that best capture the defining moments, cultural touchstones, and unexpected twists of an unquiet age are selected for the canvas. The result is a visual record that preserves not only what happened, but what it felt like to live through one of the most extraordinary periods in modern history.
One of Warden's earliest inspirations came from the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, compiled during the reign of King Alfred the Great. Chronicle of an Unquiet Age continues that tradition by documenting history as it unfolds through contemporary art.
Drawing on a background in Communications and more than two decades in public relations, Warden brings a trained eye for storytelling to every painting. History, symbolism, hidden imagery, political color cues, pop culture references, and a wicked sense of humor combine to create paintings that reward viewers who slow down, look closer, and discover something new with every visit.
"I wasn't trying to create a historical archive. I simply felt compelled to paint the stories unfolding around me. One painting became another, and another, until one day I realized the Chronicle had taken on a life of its own. I don't paint headlines.
I paint snapshots in time." — Cynthia Warden
As Chronicle of an Unquiet Age continues to evolve, so do the opportunities surrounding it. Inquiries from individuals and organizations interested in advancing the Chronicle of an Unquiet Age are welcome.
About Cynthia Warden
Cynthia Warden, known professionally as The Real Time Artist (TRTA), is an artist, storyteller, and keen observer of the human condition. After more than a decade as an entertainment publicist in Los Angeles, she developed a world-class BS detector—an instinct for spotting the story behind the story. Warden calls her creative process The Art of the Story—transforming the defining events of our time into original oil paintings that together form Chronicle of an Unquiet Age, a living historical archive.
"Where History Lives"
What began as a single painting in January 2020 unexpectedly evolved into one of the most ambitious ongoing visual archives of contemporary history created by a single artist. Rather than recreating history with the benefit of hindsight, every painting is researched and completed while the events themselves are still unfolding.
Unlike traditional historical works, every canvas begins with research. Every two-week news cycle is studied, and the political, global, economic, social, and popular culture stories that best capture the defining moments, cultural touchstones, and unexpected twists of an unquiet age are selected for the canvas. The result is a visual record that preserves not only what happened, but what it felt like to live through one of the most extraordinary periods in modern history.
One of Warden's earliest inspirations came from the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, compiled during the reign of King Alfred the Great. Chronicle of an Unquiet Age continues that tradition by documenting history as it unfolds through contemporary art.
Drawing on a background in Communications and more than two decades in public relations, Warden brings a trained eye for storytelling to every painting. History, symbolism, hidden imagery, political color cues, pop culture references, and a wicked sense of humor combine to create paintings that reward viewers who slow down, look closer, and discover something new with every visit.
"I wasn't trying to create a historical archive. I simply felt compelled to paint the stories unfolding around me. One painting became another, and another, until one day I realized the Chronicle had taken on a life of its own. I don't paint headlines.
I paint snapshots in time." — Cynthia Warden
As Chronicle of an Unquiet Age continues to evolve, so do the opportunities surrounding it. Inquiries from individuals and organizations interested in advancing the Chronicle of an Unquiet Age are welcome.
About Cynthia Warden
Cynthia Warden, known professionally as The Real Time Artist (TRTA), is an artist, storyteller, and keen observer of the human condition. After more than a decade as an entertainment publicist in Los Angeles, she developed a world-class BS detector—an instinct for spotting the story behind the story. Warden calls her creative process The Art of the Story—transforming the defining events of our time into original oil paintings that together form Chronicle of an Unquiet Age, a living historical archive.
"Where History Lives"
Contact
Chronicle of an Unquiet AgeContact
Cynthia Warden
310-271-8409
http://www.chronicleofanunquietage.com
Cynthia Warden
310-271-8409
http://www.chronicleofanunquietage.com
Categories