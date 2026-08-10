Recent Release, "My Backyard Friends," Explores How Friendship Blossoms in Unexpected Places
South Amboy, NJ, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Edwin Duroy and Santa Duroy have completed a new book, "My Backyard Friends," a charming children's story about Maria, a young girl who relocates from the bustling city to a quiet suburban neighborhood. Facing the prospect of leaving behind her cherished urban friendships, Maria worries about her future until her mother encourages her to remain hopeful. As days pass in her new home, Maria discovers a delightful parade of backyard wildlife—squirrels, rabbits, groundhogs, and songbirds—visiting her yard, and she begins to imagine these creatures as her new companions, finding solace in their gentle presence.
Dr. Duroy brings decades of experience in education to his work, having spent a distinguished career as an educator before retiring. His recent publication, Befallen, chronicled the history of his beloved hometown of Hoboken, demonstrating his gift for capturing meaningful stories. Santa brings a different set of expertise to this team, with a background in advertising with national charitable organizations including the Salvation Army. Now, with "My Backyard Friends," they turn their narrative talents toward young readers, crafting a tale that speaks to universal childhood experiences with warmth and authenticity.
"My Backyard Friends" explores themes of resilience, belonging, and the unexpected sources of friendship. When another girl named Carmen suddenly appears with her dog, Maria's imaginative world transforms into something real and precious. Through their bond, Maria and Carmen embark on a heartwarming adventure, bestowing affectionate names upon the backyard creatures and discovering that new friendships can be just as meaningful as the ones left behind. Young readers will find themselves celebrating the magic of connection and the comfort of companionship in the most ordinary moments.
"This story emerged from my desire to help children understand that change, while sometimes frightening, often leads to wonderful new experiences and friendships," said the authors.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this endearing work reassures young readers facing transitions and celebrates the joy of finding friendship in surprising ways. It speaks to every child navigating change and discovering that home is where meaningful connections flourish.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet story can purchase "My Backyard Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Dr. Duroy brings decades of experience in education to his work, having spent a distinguished career as an educator before retiring. His recent publication, Befallen, chronicled the history of his beloved hometown of Hoboken, demonstrating his gift for capturing meaningful stories. Santa brings a different set of expertise to this team, with a background in advertising with national charitable organizations including the Salvation Army. Now, with "My Backyard Friends," they turn their narrative talents toward young readers, crafting a tale that speaks to universal childhood experiences with warmth and authenticity.
"My Backyard Friends" explores themes of resilience, belonging, and the unexpected sources of friendship. When another girl named Carmen suddenly appears with her dog, Maria's imaginative world transforms into something real and precious. Through their bond, Maria and Carmen embark on a heartwarming adventure, bestowing affectionate names upon the backyard creatures and discovering that new friendships can be just as meaningful as the ones left behind. Young readers will find themselves celebrating the magic of connection and the comfort of companionship in the most ordinary moments.
"This story emerged from my desire to help children understand that change, while sometimes frightening, often leads to wonderful new experiences and friendships," said the authors.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this endearing work reassures young readers facing transitions and celebrates the joy of finding friendship in surprising ways. It speaks to every child navigating change and discovering that home is where meaningful connections flourish.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet story can purchase "My Backyard Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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