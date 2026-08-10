Recent Release, "Rocks in the Ocean," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Danielle Elliott Explores Whether Love Can Heal a Guarded Heart
Indianapolis, IN, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Danielle Elliott has completed a new book, "Rocks in the Ocean: Don't Forget Me," a romance that introduces Jared Smith, a third-grade teacher whose compassionate nature masks a wounded soul he believes beyond redemption. When he encounters Noelani Oldwin, a woman unlike anyone he has previously known, their connection transcends the ordinary. Through shared experiences, these two souls begin to discover dimensions of themselves they never imagined possible.
Drawing from her keen observations of human connection, Elliott crafts a narrative that understands the complexities of opening one's heart after loss. Her storytelling reveals how vulnerability becomes strength, and how two people can transform everyday moments into profound experiences simply by truly seeing one another.
"Rocks in the Ocean" delves into themes of redemption, acceptance, and the transformative nature of genuine love. As Jared and Noelani navigate their deepening bond, readers will confront a timeless question: can affection mend what we believe irreparably broken? Elliott demonstrates that while the destination may seem predetermined, it is the intimate journey between two people—filled with laughter, uncertainty, and brave vulnerability—that ultimately determines whether love will unite them or challenge everything they thought they knew.
From the author, "I wanted to create a story where love isn't about fixing someone, but about two people choosing to be authentically present with each other, transforming simple moments into something extraordinary."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Danielle Elliott's captivating work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of connection and healing. This novel reminds us that love often arrives in unexpected forms and can reshape our understanding of what it means to be whole.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Rocks in the Ocean" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from her keen observations of human connection, Elliott crafts a narrative that understands the complexities of opening one's heart after loss. Her storytelling reveals how vulnerability becomes strength, and how two people can transform everyday moments into profound experiences simply by truly seeing one another.
"Rocks in the Ocean" delves into themes of redemption, acceptance, and the transformative nature of genuine love. As Jared and Noelani navigate their deepening bond, readers will confront a timeless question: can affection mend what we believe irreparably broken? Elliott demonstrates that while the destination may seem predetermined, it is the intimate journey between two people—filled with laughter, uncertainty, and brave vulnerability—that ultimately determines whether love will unite them or challenge everything they thought they knew.
From the author, "I wanted to create a story where love isn't about fixing someone, but about two people choosing to be authentically present with each other, transforming simple moments into something extraordinary."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Danielle Elliott's captivating work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of connection and healing. This novel reminds us that love often arrives in unexpected forms and can reshape our understanding of what it means to be whole.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Rocks in the Ocean" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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