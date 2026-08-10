Recent Release, "Alphabet A to Z," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Gloria Williams, Introduces Children to Essential Vocabulary Through Alphabetical Fun
Arlington Heights, IL, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gloria Williams has completed a new book, titled, "Alphabet A to Z," a charming educational resource designed to help young readers build their vocabulary skills. The premise is straightforward yet effective: by exploring words associated with each letter of the alphabet, children gain familiarity with language patterns and expand their understanding of the words they encounter in their daily reading.
Williams brings a passion for early childhood literacy to her work, understanding that foundational language skills are crucial for academic success and lifelong learning. Her background in education informs her approach, ensuring that the content remains accessible while remaining substantive enough to challenge developing minds.
"Alphabet A to Z" by Gloria Williams presents an uplifting exploration of language and literacy. Through its delightful format, readers discover how words connect to letters and concepts, building confidence as they recognize familiar terms and encounter new ones. The stakes for young learners are significant—strong vocabulary skills open doors to better reading comprehension, improved academic performance, and greater confidence in communication.
"I wanted to create something that makes learning the alphabet fun while genuinely expanding children's word knowledge," said Williams. "When kids understand the words they read, they become more engaged readers and more confident communicators."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gloria Williams's educational work empowers young learners to develop vocabulary mastery. This book transforms alphabet learning from rote memorization into genuine linguistic discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Alphabet A to Z" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Williams brings a passion for early childhood literacy to her work, understanding that foundational language skills are crucial for academic success and lifelong learning. Her background in education informs her approach, ensuring that the content remains accessible while remaining substantive enough to challenge developing minds.
"Alphabet A to Z" by Gloria Williams presents an uplifting exploration of language and literacy. Through its delightful format, readers discover how words connect to letters and concepts, building confidence as they recognize familiar terms and encounter new ones. The stakes for young learners are significant—strong vocabulary skills open doors to better reading comprehension, improved academic performance, and greater confidence in communication.
"I wanted to create something that makes learning the alphabet fun while genuinely expanding children's word knowledge," said Williams. "When kids understand the words they read, they become more engaged readers and more confident communicators."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gloria Williams's educational work empowers young learners to develop vocabulary mastery. This book transforms alphabet learning from rote memorization into genuine linguistic discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Alphabet A to Z" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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