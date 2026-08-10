Recent Release, "Coyote Trail," from Newman Springs Publishing Author W.T. Samsel, Blends Wild West Adventure, Science Fiction, and Romance in a Tale of Time and Destiny
Jefferson City, MO, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- W.T. Samsel has completed a new book, entitled, "Coyote Trail," a gripping Western that catapults its protagonist into an unexpected realm. Hank Duggan, an eighteen-wheeler driver, mysteriously finds himself transported to the nineteenth century, where he encounters a spectral coyote that guides him through treacherous territory. What begins as a bewildering journey becomes an entangling adventure filled with danger, intrigue, and unexpected connections to the untamed frontier.
Drawing from decades of creative experience as a musician, songwriter, and recording artist since 1972, Samsel brings an artist's sensibility to his narrative prose. His background as a published author of "The Atlantis Connection" and "Charlie Danger, Private Detective," combined with his pioneering work in Internet news radio, has honed his ability to craft engaging stories that resonate with audiences seeking substance and entertainment. This multifaceted creative foundation infuses "Coyote Trail" with authenticity and depth.
In "Coyote Trail," Samsel weaves together three compelling genres into a seamless narrative tapestry. Readers will discover how Hank navigates encounters with half-breed Indian bandits, relentless bounty hunters, and ruthless outlaws while developing a profound romantic connection with a beautiful widow. The stakes escalate throughout, building toward a climactic confrontation where all forces converge in a final, deadly showdown that determines not only survival but the fate of hearts forever changed.
"I wanted to create a story that defied conventional boundaries," said Samsel. "By blending the raw authenticity of the Old West with science fiction elements and a love story at its heart, I hoped to transport readers on a journey as unexpected and transformative as Hank's own experience."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, W.T. Samsel's action-packed work delivers pulse-pounding entertainment that spans multiple genres. Readers will find themselves captivated by a narrative that challenges expectations and celebrates the enduring power of adventure, romance, and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Coyote Trail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from decades of creative experience as a musician, songwriter, and recording artist since 1972, Samsel brings an artist's sensibility to his narrative prose. His background as a published author of "The Atlantis Connection" and "Charlie Danger, Private Detective," combined with his pioneering work in Internet news radio, has honed his ability to craft engaging stories that resonate with audiences seeking substance and entertainment. This multifaceted creative foundation infuses "Coyote Trail" with authenticity and depth.
In "Coyote Trail," Samsel weaves together three compelling genres into a seamless narrative tapestry. Readers will discover how Hank navigates encounters with half-breed Indian bandits, relentless bounty hunters, and ruthless outlaws while developing a profound romantic connection with a beautiful widow. The stakes escalate throughout, building toward a climactic confrontation where all forces converge in a final, deadly showdown that determines not only survival but the fate of hearts forever changed.
"I wanted to create a story that defied conventional boundaries," said Samsel. "By blending the raw authenticity of the Old West with science fiction elements and a love story at its heart, I hoped to transport readers on a journey as unexpected and transformative as Hank's own experience."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, W.T. Samsel's action-packed work delivers pulse-pounding entertainment that spans multiple genres. Readers will find themselves captivated by a narrative that challenges expectations and celebrates the enduring power of adventure, romance, and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Coyote Trail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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