Recent Release, "Happy Birthday, Route 66!" Celebrates the Legendary Highway's Centennial with Stories for Young Readers and Nostalgic Travelers
Webb City, MO, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Briley has completed a new book, "Happy Birthday, Route 66!": A Centennial Storybook that invites children and families to embark on a literary journey along America's most iconic roadway. For one hundred years, Route 66 has carried travelers, families, and dreamers across the nation, and this special centennial storybook captures that remarkable legacy. Filled with engaging narratives, fascinating historical details, and the spirit of adventure that continues to define the Mother Road, the book brings this American treasure to life for readers of all ages.
A proud USMC veteran and dedicated entrepreneur, Chris Briley operates several Route 66–inspired businesses alongside his wife, Andrea, a special education teacher. Together they run Briley's Ice Cream, Soda & Gifts in downtown Joplin, Missouri, Supertam on 66 in Carterville, Aunt Andie's featuring homemade jams and jellies, Dogs on the Route with its signature hot dog cart, and Briley's Soda Distribution crafting handcrafted sodas. Chris's immersion in the roadside culture and Americana that define Route 66 infuses every page of his work.
In "Happy Birthday, Route 66!", readers will discover the rich tapestry woven throughout a century of travel, commerce, and human connection along the Mother Road. The narrative weaves together historical landmarks, unforgettable personalities, and the tangible sense of wonder that draws adventurers to embrace the open highway. Through vivid storytelling and authentic celebration, this storybook honors the enduring legacy of Route 66 while inspiring new generations to experience the magic of the journey itself.
"I wanted to create something that captures not just the history of Route 66, but the feeling of adventure and community that makes it so special," said Briley. "Every business my family runs, every traveler we meet, every story we hear—they all reminded me that this highway is more than asphalt and landmarks. It's the heart of American adventure, and I'm thrilled to share that with readers through this centennial celebration."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Briley's enchanting work invites readers young and old to experience the joy and wonder of America's most celebrated highway. This timely tribute ensures that the spirit of Route 66 will continue to inspire curiosity, wanderlust, and appreciation for the connections forged along every mile.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Happy Birthday, Route 66!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
A proud USMC veteran and dedicated entrepreneur, Chris Briley operates several Route 66–inspired businesses alongside his wife, Andrea, a special education teacher. Together they run Briley's Ice Cream, Soda & Gifts in downtown Joplin, Missouri, Supertam on 66 in Carterville, Aunt Andie's featuring homemade jams and jellies, Dogs on the Route with its signature hot dog cart, and Briley's Soda Distribution crafting handcrafted sodas. Chris's immersion in the roadside culture and Americana that define Route 66 infuses every page of his work.
In "Happy Birthday, Route 66!", readers will discover the rich tapestry woven throughout a century of travel, commerce, and human connection along the Mother Road. The narrative weaves together historical landmarks, unforgettable personalities, and the tangible sense of wonder that draws adventurers to embrace the open highway. Through vivid storytelling and authentic celebration, this storybook honors the enduring legacy of Route 66 while inspiring new generations to experience the magic of the journey itself.
"I wanted to create something that captures not just the history of Route 66, but the feeling of adventure and community that makes it so special," said Briley. "Every business my family runs, every traveler we meet, every story we hear—they all reminded me that this highway is more than asphalt and landmarks. It's the heart of American adventure, and I'm thrilled to share that with readers through this centennial celebration."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Briley's enchanting work invites readers young and old to experience the joy and wonder of America's most celebrated highway. This timely tribute ensures that the spirit of Route 66 will continue to inspire curiosity, wanderlust, and appreciation for the connections forged along every mile.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Happy Birthday, Route 66!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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