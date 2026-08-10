Recent Release, "The Etiquette of Murder," by Erin Clark, Delivers a Sophisticated Chicago Mystery Where Refined Manners Conceal Sinister Secrets
Chicago, IL, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Erin Clark has completed a new book, "The Etiquette of Murder: A Mastering Manners Mystery," a gripping tale set in one of America's most exclusive neighborhoods. When Perri Clare, a former advertising executive turned etiquette consultant, welcomes guests to her elegant dining class, no one anticipates that just days later one of them would mysteriously die. What begins as a masterclass in social graces transforms into a suspenseful death investigation.
With a background in award-winning advertising and expertise as a certified etiquette consultant, Clark brings authentic knowledge to her narrative. Her longtime residence in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood provides the insider perspective that breathes realism into this tale of wealth and deception. As a University of Iowa graduate, she understands how to craft a riveting story that engages readers from the opening page to the shocking conclusion.
In "The Etiquette of Murder," Clark explores the tension between outward civility and hidden motivations, revealing how easily deception flourishes beneath polished surfaces. Perri's collaboration with the enigmatic Detective Grant Tennison and her trusted associate Daphne Fields becomes the thread that unravels a complex web of secrets. As readers navigate this beguiling mystery, they will discover that in a world governed by proper etiquette, danger can arrive wearing the most impeccable disguise, and the most charming person in the room may harbor the darkest intentions.
"I wanted to explore how the rules of society—the very structures meant to protect us—can become the perfect cover for deception. After all, no one wears the mask of good manners better than a psychopath." said Clark. "Through Perri's journey, readers will experience the thrill of uncovering truth in a world where appearances are everything."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Erin Clark's captivating work offers readers an immersive escape into an aspirational world filled with dark secrets. This compelling mystery will satisfy those who crave intelligent plotting, authentic character development, and the satisfaction of solving a carefully constructed puzzle.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Etiquette of Murder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
With a background in award-winning advertising and expertise as a certified etiquette consultant, Clark brings authentic knowledge to her narrative. Her longtime residence in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood provides the insider perspective that breathes realism into this tale of wealth and deception. As a University of Iowa graduate, she understands how to craft a riveting story that engages readers from the opening page to the shocking conclusion.
In "The Etiquette of Murder," Clark explores the tension between outward civility and hidden motivations, revealing how easily deception flourishes beneath polished surfaces. Perri's collaboration with the enigmatic Detective Grant Tennison and her trusted associate Daphne Fields becomes the thread that unravels a complex web of secrets. As readers navigate this beguiling mystery, they will discover that in a world governed by proper etiquette, danger can arrive wearing the most impeccable disguise, and the most charming person in the room may harbor the darkest intentions.
"I wanted to explore how the rules of society—the very structures meant to protect us—can become the perfect cover for deception. After all, no one wears the mask of good manners better than a psychopath." said Clark. "Through Perri's journey, readers will experience the thrill of uncovering truth in a world where appearances are everything."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Erin Clark's captivating work offers readers an immersive escape into an aspirational world filled with dark secrets. This compelling mystery will satisfy those who crave intelligent plotting, authentic character development, and the satisfaction of solving a carefully constructed puzzle.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Etiquette of Murder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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