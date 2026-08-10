Recent Release, "Familiar Pain," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Abdur Ali, Offers a Candid Look at How Domestic Violence Cycles Claim Unexpected Victims
East Orange, NJ, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Abdur Ali has completed a new book, "Familiar Pain," a nonfiction account of the author's journey through harrowing family circumstances and personal transformation. Growing up in a household marked by violence, Ali witnessed his father's brutality toward his mother and made an iron vow never to perpetuate such cruelty. Yet despite this solemn resolution, Ali found himself crossing a threshold he never imagined possible, becoming the very person he despised most in a single, devastating night that cost him everything he held dear.
The author's background as a survivor of childhood trauma informs every page of this unflinching narrative. Ali's experiences provide authentic insight into how generational patterns of abuse operate and how even the most determined individuals can find themselves ensnared by cycles they have sworn to break. His willingness to confront his own failures with brutal honesty sets this work apart from typical accounts of family dysfunction.
"Familiar Pain" explores crucial themes often overlooked in discussions of domestic violence: the profound impact such trauma has on all family members, including men who struggle with their own complicity in perpetuating harm. Through his story, readers will discover how abuse affects not just individual relationships but entire lives, and why professional intervention remains essential for breaking destructive patterns. Ali's message extends compassion while demanding accountability, urging readers to recognize warning signs they might otherwise dismiss.
"This book emerged from my desperate need to warn others that domestic abuse doesn't discriminate, and that seeking help isn't a sign of weakness but an act of courage," said Ali.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Abdur Ali's forthright work equips readers with awareness about the far-reaching consequences of domestic violence. This memoir serves as both cautionary tale and beacon of hope for those trapped in harmful relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Familiar Pain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author's background as a survivor of childhood trauma informs every page of this unflinching narrative. Ali's experiences provide authentic insight into how generational patterns of abuse operate and how even the most determined individuals can find themselves ensnared by cycles they have sworn to break. His willingness to confront his own failures with brutal honesty sets this work apart from typical accounts of family dysfunction.
"Familiar Pain" explores crucial themes often overlooked in discussions of domestic violence: the profound impact such trauma has on all family members, including men who struggle with their own complicity in perpetuating harm. Through his story, readers will discover how abuse affects not just individual relationships but entire lives, and why professional intervention remains essential for breaking destructive patterns. Ali's message extends compassion while demanding accountability, urging readers to recognize warning signs they might otherwise dismiss.
"This book emerged from my desperate need to warn others that domestic abuse doesn't discriminate, and that seeking help isn't a sign of weakness but an act of courage," said Ali.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Abdur Ali's forthright work equips readers with awareness about the far-reaching consequences of domestic violence. This memoir serves as both cautionary tale and beacon of hope for those trapped in harmful relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Familiar Pain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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