Recent Release, "William Allen LePar, The Spiritual Rosetta Stone For the End of Our Age," from Newman Springs Publishing, Explores an Extraordinary Spiritual Phenomenon
Massillon, OH, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Denny J. Highben has completed a new book examining the remarkable life of William Allen LePar, a man whose inexplicable episodes of deep sleep became a gateway to profound spiritual communication. Beginning with a single disorienting moment that transformed into a decades-long mystery, LePar's journey would ultimately challenge everything we believe about consciousness, reality, and divine revelation. Through meticulous documentation and firsthand accounts, Highben reveals how these mysterious episodes unfolded over more than thirty years, connecting two dimensions of existence in ways that continue to astound and inspire.
Highben's distinguished career in journalism—spanning four decades and earning multiple accolades from both the Associated Press and United Press International—uniquely positioned him to chronicle this unprecedented story with both journalistic rigor and spiritual sensitivity. As a Marine Corps veteran and cum laude graduate of Kent State University, Highben brought credibility and depth to his investigation, serving as a direct witness to many episodes contained within these pages. His earlier works, including “Three Worlds Lost” and “On The Brink: The Coming of Aids”, established him as a trusted voice exploring the intersections of spirituality and human experience.
"William Allen LePar, The Spiritual Rosetta Stone For the End of Our Age" presents revelations that are at once unsettling and profoundly encouraging, offering readers a complete reassessment of humanity's place in the cosmos. As an age of conventional thinking draws to a close, this stirring account demonstrates that mankind transcends materialism and embraces a far nobler destiny than a purposeless existence. Readers will discover through LePar's testimony that spiritual truth operates beyond the boundaries of traditional religion, answering questions that have haunted humanity throughout history while inviting us to reconsider our understanding of consciousness itself.
"This book represents more than thirty years of documented spiritual communication that fundamentally challenges our understanding of reality," said Highben. "I've witnessed firsthand how these experiences transformed not just William Allen LePar's life, but the lives of many who encountered them. I felt compelled to preserve this extraordinary story for future generations who will need these answers as our world undergoes profound transformation."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denny J. Highben's enlightening work invites readers into one of history's most compelling spiritual mysteries. This revelation equips seekers with a fresh perspective on consciousness, divine intervention, and humanity's spiritual destiny during a pivotal moment in our collective evolution.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can order "William Allen LePar, The Spiritual Rosetta Stone For the End of Our Age" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Highben's distinguished career in journalism—spanning four decades and earning multiple accolades from both the Associated Press and United Press International—uniquely positioned him to chronicle this unprecedented story with both journalistic rigor and spiritual sensitivity. As a Marine Corps veteran and cum laude graduate of Kent State University, Highben brought credibility and depth to his investigation, serving as a direct witness to many episodes contained within these pages. His earlier works, including “Three Worlds Lost” and “On The Brink: The Coming of Aids”, established him as a trusted voice exploring the intersections of spirituality and human experience.
"William Allen LePar, The Spiritual Rosetta Stone For the End of Our Age" presents revelations that are at once unsettling and profoundly encouraging, offering readers a complete reassessment of humanity's place in the cosmos. As an age of conventional thinking draws to a close, this stirring account demonstrates that mankind transcends materialism and embraces a far nobler destiny than a purposeless existence. Readers will discover through LePar's testimony that spiritual truth operates beyond the boundaries of traditional religion, answering questions that have haunted humanity throughout history while inviting us to reconsider our understanding of consciousness itself.
"This book represents more than thirty years of documented spiritual communication that fundamentally challenges our understanding of reality," said Highben. "I've witnessed firsthand how these experiences transformed not just William Allen LePar's life, but the lives of many who encountered them. I felt compelled to preserve this extraordinary story for future generations who will need these answers as our world undergoes profound transformation."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denny J. Highben's enlightening work invites readers into one of history's most compelling spiritual mysteries. This revelation equips seekers with a fresh perspective on consciousness, divine intervention, and humanity's spiritual destiny during a pivotal moment in our collective evolution.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can order "William Allen LePar, The Spiritual Rosetta Stone For the End of Our Age" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories