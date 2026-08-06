Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community.
Las Vegas, NV, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Neon Sky Film Festival, a bold new voice in independent cinema is coming to Las Vegas, announces its inaugural edition taking place May 7–9, 2027, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The collaboration reflects a shared vision of expanding opportunities for artists and positioning Las Vegas as a place where creative work is developed, showcased, and celebrated.
Founded to celebrate bold, original storytelling, the festival welcomes submissions from filmmakers around the world. Together, the organizations aim to expand opportunities for independent filmmakers while strengthening Southern Nevada’s creative ecosystem.
“Neon Sky Film Festival was created to be a space where the electric energy of Las Vegas and the bold storytelling that’s always been here can meet,” said co- founder and festival director, Rose Watson. “We believe great stories have the power to bring people together, and we’re here to champion those filmmakers who are doing something different. Partnering with THIRD Street allows us to invest directly in the creative community we’re building while celebrating independent cinema in a city that knows how to put on a show.”
As Las Vegas continues to evolve into a destination for artists, filmmakers, and creative entrepreneurship, Neon Sky Film Festival is helping to shape the next chapter of Southern Nevada’s creative landscape by creating new opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to connect.
"Las Vegas has always entertained the world. Now it's time to become a city that develops, supports, and exports extraordinary artists as well," said Daz Weller, CEO of THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. "THIRD Street is creating the creative infrastructure our city has been missing, a place where artists launch careers, organizations collaborate instead of compete, and innovation happens every day. This isn't simply a new venue; it's an investment in the next generation of Las Vegas storytellers."
The festival is accepting submissions from filmmakers of all backgrounds and experience levels, with a focus on original storytelling, emerging voices, and films that inspire conversation. Its partnership with THIRD Street reflects a shared commitment to elevating local artists, supporting independent filmmakers, and expanding opportunities for creative collaboration in Southern Nevada.
The inaugural festival will feature independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities, and experiences celebrating independent cinema in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.
Film submissions are now open for the inaugural Neon Sky Film Festival. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit early. For submission guidelines, deadlines, and festival updates, visit www.neonskyfilmfest.com.
About Neon Sky Film Festival:
Neon Sky Film Festival is an annual independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV, dedicated to celebrating bold, original storytelling from emerging and established filmmakers around the world. Through screenings and networking events, the festival brings filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals together to discover new voices and celebrate the art of independent cinema.
About THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator:
THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator is Nevada’s first multidisciplinary arts and media incubator, located in downtown Las Vegas. Bringing together live performance, film, broadcast production, education, screenings, rehearsals, and event space under one roof, THIRD Street serves as a cultural incubator for local stories to be developed, produced, and launched into the world.
Designed to support the next generation of artists, filmmakers, performers, and creative entrepreneurs, THIRD Street is building the infrastructure for Las Vegas to evolve from a city known for entertainment into a city recognized for creating culture. Through original productions, community partnerships, educational programming, and creative collaboration, THIRD Street is helping shape the future of Vegas-made storytelling.
Founded to celebrate bold, original storytelling, the festival welcomes submissions from filmmakers around the world. Together, the organizations aim to expand opportunities for independent filmmakers while strengthening Southern Nevada’s creative ecosystem.
“Neon Sky Film Festival was created to be a space where the electric energy of Las Vegas and the bold storytelling that’s always been here can meet,” said co- founder and festival director, Rose Watson. “We believe great stories have the power to bring people together, and we’re here to champion those filmmakers who are doing something different. Partnering with THIRD Street allows us to invest directly in the creative community we’re building while celebrating independent cinema in a city that knows how to put on a show.”
As Las Vegas continues to evolve into a destination for artists, filmmakers, and creative entrepreneurship, Neon Sky Film Festival is helping to shape the next chapter of Southern Nevada’s creative landscape by creating new opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to connect.
"Las Vegas has always entertained the world. Now it's time to become a city that develops, supports, and exports extraordinary artists as well," said Daz Weller, CEO of THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. "THIRD Street is creating the creative infrastructure our city has been missing, a place where artists launch careers, organizations collaborate instead of compete, and innovation happens every day. This isn't simply a new venue; it's an investment in the next generation of Las Vegas storytellers."
The festival is accepting submissions from filmmakers of all backgrounds and experience levels, with a focus on original storytelling, emerging voices, and films that inspire conversation. Its partnership with THIRD Street reflects a shared commitment to elevating local artists, supporting independent filmmakers, and expanding opportunities for creative collaboration in Southern Nevada.
The inaugural festival will feature independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities, and experiences celebrating independent cinema in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.
Film submissions are now open for the inaugural Neon Sky Film Festival. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit early. For submission guidelines, deadlines, and festival updates, visit www.neonskyfilmfest.com.
About Neon Sky Film Festival:
Neon Sky Film Festival is an annual independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV, dedicated to celebrating bold, original storytelling from emerging and established filmmakers around the world. Through screenings and networking events, the festival brings filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals together to discover new voices and celebrate the art of independent cinema.
About THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator:
THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator is Nevada’s first multidisciplinary arts and media incubator, located in downtown Las Vegas. Bringing together live performance, film, broadcast production, education, screenings, rehearsals, and event space under one roof, THIRD Street serves as a cultural incubator for local stories to be developed, produced, and launched into the world.
Designed to support the next generation of artists, filmmakers, performers, and creative entrepreneurs, THIRD Street is building the infrastructure for Las Vegas to evolve from a city known for entertainment into a city recognized for creating culture. Through original productions, community partnerships, educational programming, and creative collaboration, THIRD Street is helping shape the future of Vegas-made storytelling.
Contact
Neon Sky Film FestivalContact
Rose Watson
702-482-6414
https://www.neonskyfilmfest.com
Rose Watson
702-482-6414
https://www.neonskyfilmfest.com
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