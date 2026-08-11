The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Emotionally Intelligent AI in Elder Care: Legal and Compliance Governance for Resident-Facing AI
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Emotionally Intelligent AI in Elder Care: Legal and Compliance Governance for Resident-Facing AI.
Jersey City, NJ, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for August 12, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
Event Summary:
Artificial intelligence is moving rapidly into senior living, assisted living, home care, and other aging services settings through resident facing tools such as AI companions, conversational agents, engagement platforms, documentation supports, and predictive systems. These technologies may promise reduced loneliness, improved engagement, and operational efficiencies, but they also create substantial legal and compliance challenges involving privacy, consent, transparency, dignity, vendor oversight, documentation practices, fraud related risks, and workflow-based health privacy exposure.
In this CLE webinar, Jason J. Oliveri, Partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, will provide a practical legal and compliance framework for evaluating emotionally intelligent AI and related resident-facing AI tools in elder care. The program will examine how these tools differ from ordinary software, when they fall inside or outside clinical workflows, how organizations should classify and risk-rank them, what contract and policy controls are needed, and how in-house counsel and compliance professionals can build auditable governance, monitoring, and incident-response structures around deployment. The session will also address especially sensitive issues involving identity, disclosure, and dignity where AI systems may infer or retain highly personal information about vulnerable older adults.
Key topics include:
Identify key legal and compliance risks associated with resident-facing AI in elder care settings.
Distinguish between clinical and non-clinical uses of emotionally intelligent AI and their regulatory implications.
Develop practical governance measures for privacy, consent, transparency, and vendor oversight.
Advise organizations on implementing monitoring and incident-response processes for resident-facing AI technologies.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Jason J. Oliveri
Partner
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/ai-governance-in-elder-care-cle-health-law-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Event Summary:
Artificial intelligence is moving rapidly into senior living, assisted living, home care, and other aging services settings through resident facing tools such as AI companions, conversational agents, engagement platforms, documentation supports, and predictive systems. These technologies may promise reduced loneliness, improved engagement, and operational efficiencies, but they also create substantial legal and compliance challenges involving privacy, consent, transparency, dignity, vendor oversight, documentation practices, fraud related risks, and workflow-based health privacy exposure.
In this CLE webinar, Jason J. Oliveri, Partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, will provide a practical legal and compliance framework for evaluating emotionally intelligent AI and related resident-facing AI tools in elder care. The program will examine how these tools differ from ordinary software, when they fall inside or outside clinical workflows, how organizations should classify and risk-rank them, what contract and policy controls are needed, and how in-house counsel and compliance professionals can build auditable governance, monitoring, and incident-response structures around deployment. The session will also address especially sensitive issues involving identity, disclosure, and dignity where AI systems may infer or retain highly personal information about vulnerable older adults.
Key topics include:
Identify key legal and compliance risks associated with resident-facing AI in elder care settings.
Distinguish between clinical and non-clinical uses of emotionally intelligent AI and their regulatory implications.
Develop practical governance measures for privacy, consent, transparency, and vendor oversight.
Advise organizations on implementing monitoring and incident-response processes for resident-facing AI technologies.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Jason J. Oliveri
Partner
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/ai-governance-in-elder-care-cle-health-law-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
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