Recent Release: The Whole Truth Chronicles a Life Shaped by Civil Conflict, Ambition, and Transformation Across Three Continents
Lekki, Nigeria, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ochiagha Reagan Ufomba has completed a searing work, “The Whole Truth”: A Didactic Rendered Autobiography on Civil War, Childhood, Resilience, Education, Business, and Politics, which stands as a rare firsthand testimony to some of Africa's most consequential moments. Drawing from lived experiences of the Nigerian Civil War, international commerce, and continental politics, this account refuses sanitization or comfortable distance. Ufomba's narrative spans his childhood through his emergence as a businessman and reform advocate, grounding expansive historical events in the particularity of one man's witness.
The author brings exceptional credentials to his storytelling: a legal education from Lagos State University, advanced training in global negotiation from Harvard Business School, and decades of experience as a business leader, trade finance consultant, and political economist. His roles as Chairman of Reagan Group of Companies, Changeabia Organisation, and National Convenor of The Nigerian Project position him at the intersection of commerce, governance, and grassroots mobilisation.
This insider perspective lends authenticity to encounters with figures ranging from Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and General Ibrahim Babangida to business titans Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu; spiritual leaders Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu and Matthew Hassan Kukah; radicals such as Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Thomas Sankara; and reformers including Peter Obi.
“The Whole Truth” excavates the human dimensions beneath historical upheaval and political controversy, including an examination of the purported 'cloned' President Buhari (the 'Jibril of Sudan') controversy. Readers will encounter candid reflections on family, marriage, spiritual awakening, and the personal costs of public ambition, alongside revelations about the Biafran War, Nigeria's years of military rule, the cement industry wars, and the contested 2011 Abia State governorship election.
The stakes are existential: understanding how individuals navigate moral complexity, institutional corruption, and the possibility of national renewal. What emerges is an intimate yet sweeping meditation on resilience, principle, and the possibility of redemption in fractured societies.
"This autobiography demanded unflinching honesty," said Ufomba. "I have written not to settle scores, but to illuminate truths that shaped my generation and continue to matter for Nigeria's future. “The Whole Truth” reflects my conviction that personal narrative and historical witness belong together."
It is not a book for the faint-hearted. It is a must-read.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, “The Whole Truth” offers readers unguarded access to transformative decades in African history and one man's reckoning with power, faith, and purpose. This compelling testament challenges assumptions and deepens understanding of the forces that have shaped contemporary Nigeria.
Readers who wish to experience this penetrating work can purchase "The Whole Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple Books Store, Amazon, Google Play Books, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at +1 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
The author brings exceptional credentials to his storytelling: a legal education from Lagos State University, advanced training in global negotiation from Harvard Business School, and decades of experience as a business leader, trade finance consultant, and political economist. His roles as Chairman of Reagan Group of Companies, Changeabia Organisation, and National Convenor of The Nigerian Project position him at the intersection of commerce, governance, and grassroots mobilisation.
This insider perspective lends authenticity to encounters with figures ranging from Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and General Ibrahim Babangida to business titans Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu; spiritual leaders Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu and Matthew Hassan Kukah; radicals such as Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Thomas Sankara; and reformers including Peter Obi.
“The Whole Truth” excavates the human dimensions beneath historical upheaval and political controversy, including an examination of the purported 'cloned' President Buhari (the 'Jibril of Sudan') controversy. Readers will encounter candid reflections on family, marriage, spiritual awakening, and the personal costs of public ambition, alongside revelations about the Biafran War, Nigeria's years of military rule, the cement industry wars, and the contested 2011 Abia State governorship election.
The stakes are existential: understanding how individuals navigate moral complexity, institutional corruption, and the possibility of national renewal. What emerges is an intimate yet sweeping meditation on resilience, principle, and the possibility of redemption in fractured societies.
"This autobiography demanded unflinching honesty," said Ufomba. "I have written not to settle scores, but to illuminate truths that shaped my generation and continue to matter for Nigeria's future. “The Whole Truth” reflects my conviction that personal narrative and historical witness belong together."
It is not a book for the faint-hearted. It is a must-read.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, “The Whole Truth” offers readers unguarded access to transformative decades in African history and one man's reckoning with power, faith, and purpose. This compelling testament challenges assumptions and deepens understanding of the forces that have shaped contemporary Nigeria.
Readers who wish to experience this penetrating work can purchase "The Whole Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple Books Store, Amazon, Google Play Books, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at +1 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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