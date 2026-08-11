Recent Release, "Confessions for the Narrow Road," from Author Loretta Fralin-Rapp, Transforms Maternal Wisdom Into Spiritual Guidance
Denver, CO, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loretta Fralin-Rapp has completed a new book, "Confessions for the Narrow Road: A Journey With My Mom," a faith-filled devotional designed for daughters and mothers seeking deeper spiritual connection. Nearly five decades ago, Fralin-Rapp's mother began a sacred practice of seeking God's direction through a yearly scripture, meticulously stitching each reference onto a quilt. Captivated by this ritual, Loretta decided to spend most of 2022 reflecting on these scriptures and documenting her own confessions—personal revelations and takeaways from her meditations. What emerged is far more than a solitary endeavor: as she shared her reflections with her mother, her mom reciprocated with her own profound insights, creating a intergenerational dialogue of faith and wisdom.
Fralin-Rapp's spiritual journey has been marked by resilience and authenticity. Having navigated the profound loss of custody of her young daughter in 2012, she discovered that scripture could serve as an anchor through life's darkest seasons. Living with Bipolar Disorder, she has demonstrated remarkable courage in sharing intimate accounts of her struggles and triumphs, previously publishing "Confessions for the Narrow Road: It's Within You!" along with a prayer collection and corresponding meditation videos. Her commitment to showing others that belief in God remains possible even after trauma has become her defining mission.
"Confessions for the Narrow Road" transcends typical devotional fare through its layered richness and visual artistry. Readers will encounter not only Fralin-Rapp's reflections and confessions but also her mother's luminous wisdom, accompanied by breathtaking nature photography captured during a meaningful autumn journey through New England. Study guide questions conclude each section, inviting readers to process the confessions personally and apply lessons to their own lives. The stakes are both intimate and universal: readers will discover how to cultivate their own legacy of faith, deepen their relationship with God, and seek His guidance with intentionality. This devotional challenges you to consider the spiritual heritage you wish to pass forward while rekindling your own connection to the Divine.
"I wanted to create something that honored both my mother's decades of faithfulness and my own messy, beautiful journey toward wholeness," said author Loretta Fralin-Rapp. "By weaving together our stories with the backdrop of nature's splendor, we offer readers a multisensory experience that meets them wherever they are spiritually and invites them deeper."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Loretta Fralin-Rapp's spiritually rich work provides readers with a transformative devotional experience that bridges generations and strengthens faith. This testament to maternal love and divine presence will inspire countless daughters and mothers to seek God together.
Learn more about the author and her latest book at https://www.confessionscorner.net/.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Confessions for the Narrow Road" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Fralin-Rapp's spiritual journey has been marked by resilience and authenticity. Having navigated the profound loss of custody of her young daughter in 2012, she discovered that scripture could serve as an anchor through life's darkest seasons. Living with Bipolar Disorder, she has demonstrated remarkable courage in sharing intimate accounts of her struggles and triumphs, previously publishing "Confessions for the Narrow Road: It's Within You!" along with a prayer collection and corresponding meditation videos. Her commitment to showing others that belief in God remains possible even after trauma has become her defining mission.
"Confessions for the Narrow Road" transcends typical devotional fare through its layered richness and visual artistry. Readers will encounter not only Fralin-Rapp's reflections and confessions but also her mother's luminous wisdom, accompanied by breathtaking nature photography captured during a meaningful autumn journey through New England. Study guide questions conclude each section, inviting readers to process the confessions personally and apply lessons to their own lives. The stakes are both intimate and universal: readers will discover how to cultivate their own legacy of faith, deepen their relationship with God, and seek His guidance with intentionality. This devotional challenges you to consider the spiritual heritage you wish to pass forward while rekindling your own connection to the Divine.
"I wanted to create something that honored both my mother's decades of faithfulness and my own messy, beautiful journey toward wholeness," said author Loretta Fralin-Rapp. "By weaving together our stories with the backdrop of nature's splendor, we offer readers a multisensory experience that meets them wherever they are spiritually and invites them deeper."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Loretta Fralin-Rapp's spiritually rich work provides readers with a transformative devotional experience that bridges generations and strengthens faith. This testament to maternal love and divine presence will inspire countless daughters and mothers to seek God together.
Learn more about the author and her latest book at https://www.confessionscorner.net/.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Confessions for the Narrow Road" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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