Recent Release, "Where The Scales Meet The Skin," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Bill Spector, Follows a Princess Who Bonds with an Ancient Dragon to Save Her Kingdom
Denver, CO, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bill Spector has completed a new book, "Where The Scales Meet The Skin," a sweeping fantasy adventure that follows Princess Sagira of Xakaito as she ventures beyond the palace walls into a world transformed by ice, conflict, and resurgent magic. Never meant to survive the harsh realities awaiting her, Sagira discovers that her training as a negotiator becomes merely the foundation for a far greater trial: one that will test her courage, her convictions, and her capacity for connection in ways she could never have anticipated.
Spector draws upon his experience as an Army veteran, channeling authentic perspectives of struggle and resilience into his narrative. Through Windi Ghoul LLC, a creative space he established to explore his own inner landscape, he has developed stories that bridge personal reflection with broader human truths, crafting characters whose journeys resonate with genuine emotion and complexity.
In "Where The Scales Meet The Skin," Sagira's path leads from icy plains through clandestine courts to the legendary underground city of Horlok's Spear, where she must navigate treacherous political intrigue, forge uneasy alliances, and confront enemies who hunger for her throne. Her encounter with Kyklax, an ancient black dragon shrouded in shadows, transforms from cautious coexistence into a profound bond that becomes her greatest asset—and her deepest vulnerability. Readers will discover that in a realm where every choice carries irreversible consequences, love itself may prove to be the transformative force capable of reshaping the kingdom's destiny.
"I wanted to create characters who face impossible choices and emerge not as flawless heroes, but as humans capable of growth, sacrifice, and connection," said Spector. "Sagira's journey with Kyklax explores how the most unlikely bonds can become our salvation."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Bill Spector's captivating work transports readers into a richly imagined realm where magic, politics, and emotion collide. This enthralling tale will leave audiences contemplating the true nature of power and belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Where The Scales Meet The Skin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Spector draws upon his experience as an Army veteran, channeling authentic perspectives of struggle and resilience into his narrative. Through Windi Ghoul LLC, a creative space he established to explore his own inner landscape, he has developed stories that bridge personal reflection with broader human truths, crafting characters whose journeys resonate with genuine emotion and complexity.
In "Where The Scales Meet The Skin," Sagira's path leads from icy plains through clandestine courts to the legendary underground city of Horlok's Spear, where she must navigate treacherous political intrigue, forge uneasy alliances, and confront enemies who hunger for her throne. Her encounter with Kyklax, an ancient black dragon shrouded in shadows, transforms from cautious coexistence into a profound bond that becomes her greatest asset—and her deepest vulnerability. Readers will discover that in a realm where every choice carries irreversible consequences, love itself may prove to be the transformative force capable of reshaping the kingdom's destiny.
"I wanted to create characters who face impossible choices and emerge not as flawless heroes, but as humans capable of growth, sacrifice, and connection," said Spector. "Sagira's journey with Kyklax explores how the most unlikely bonds can become our salvation."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Bill Spector's captivating work transports readers into a richly imagined realm where magic, politics, and emotion collide. This enthralling tale will leave audiences contemplating the true nature of power and belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Where The Scales Meet The Skin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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