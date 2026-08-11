Recent Release, "The Road to Diamond K," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Crane Bernard, Explores How Unchecked Ambition Can Devastate the Bonds That Hold Families Together
Detroit, MI, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Crane Bernard has completed a new book, "The Road to Diamond K," which examines the ripple effects of greed when one individual's selfish desires threaten to unravel the carefully woven connections among family members and cherished friends. The narrative delves into how vulnerability in close-knit relationships can be exploited by those driven by personal gain, creating conflict that tests the very foundation of trust and loyalty.
Bernard brings decades of real-world experience to her storytelling, having navigated the complexities of entrepreneurship, family life, and community bonds throughout her fifty-year marriage and three decades building her own business in Michigan. Her perspective as a mother of three and grandmother of nine infuses the narrative with authenticity and emotional depth that resonates with readers who understand the intricacies of maintaining meaningful connections across generations.
"The Road to Diamond K" invites readers to confront profound questions about human nature: the capacity within each person for both virtue and malice, and how these opposing forces shape our choices and destinies. Bernard explores the intricate dynamics that define familial and personal relationships, highlighting how the bonds we cherish influence the decisions we make and ultimately determine who we become. The story stands as a testament to the resilience of genuine connections when faced with adversity fueled by selfish intentions.
"Through this story, I wanted to capture how the strength of family ties and friendship can be both a source of joy and a point of vulnerability," said Bernard. "I hope readers will reflect on the duality within themselves and consider how their own choices ripple through the lives of those they love most."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Crane Bernard's gripping work illuminates the stakes when personal integrity collides with ambition. It challenges readers to examine their own relationships and the choices that protect or endanger them.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Road to Diamond K" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Bernard brings decades of real-world experience to her storytelling, having navigated the complexities of entrepreneurship, family life, and community bonds throughout her fifty-year marriage and three decades building her own business in Michigan. Her perspective as a mother of three and grandmother of nine infuses the narrative with authenticity and emotional depth that resonates with readers who understand the intricacies of maintaining meaningful connections across generations.
"The Road to Diamond K" invites readers to confront profound questions about human nature: the capacity within each person for both virtue and malice, and how these opposing forces shape our choices and destinies. Bernard explores the intricate dynamics that define familial and personal relationships, highlighting how the bonds we cherish influence the decisions we make and ultimately determine who we become. The story stands as a testament to the resilience of genuine connections when faced with adversity fueled by selfish intentions.
"Through this story, I wanted to capture how the strength of family ties and friendship can be both a source of joy and a point of vulnerability," said Bernard. "I hope readers will reflect on the duality within themselves and consider how their own choices ripple through the lives of those they love most."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Crane Bernard's gripping work illuminates the stakes when personal integrity collides with ambition. It challenges readers to examine their own relationships and the choices that protect or endanger them.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Road to Diamond K" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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