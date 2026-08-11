Recent Release, "SACRED ROOTS, BOLD VISION," from Covenant Books Author LaCedric Williams, Equips Emerging Black Pastors to Lead Legacy Churches with Reverence & Courage
Mansfield, TX, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LaCedric Williams has completed a new book, titled, "SACRED ROOTS, BOLD VISION: Mentoring Young Black Preachers to Lead Legacy Churches with Integrity and Vision," which addresses a critical moment in the American church. Legacy congregations—rooted in history, culture, and spiritual resilience—stand at a crossroads as a new generation of Black preachers assumes leadership. These young pastors face the profound challenge of honoring sacred traditions while casting bold visions for the future, navigating generational tensions, unspoken expectations, and the weight of carrying forward decades of faith and sacrifice.
Dr. Williams draws from over two decades of pastoral leadership, church planting, and mentorship to craft this illuminating guide. As Senior Pastor of Greater Community First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, where he has served faithfully for more than eleven years, he brings authentic experience to every page. His background as a founding pastor, coupled with his extensive training as a Certified Life Coach, Mental Health Coach, and DISC Method Certified Behavioral Analysis Consultant, positions him uniquely to address both the spiritual and emotional dimensions of legacy leadership. His deep commitment to developing emerging leaders reflects a lifetime devoted to the flourishing of the Black church tradition.
In "SACRED ROOTS, BOLD VISION," readers will discover a candid exploration of the silent battles young preachers face—the tension between honoring the past and transforming the future, between pulpit pressure and authentic character, between charisma and integrity. Through biblical wisdom, real-life mentorship lessons, and culturally rich storytelling, Dr. Williams reveals how to lead with humility, build trust across generational lines, navigate change without division, and embrace spiritual formation as a non-negotiable foundation. This stirring work celebrates the strength of the Black church while offering practical pathways for young leaders to step confidently into their calling.
"My prayer is that this book becomes a sacred companion for every young preacher who feels the weight of legacy on their shoulders," said author LaCedric Williams. "Legacy churches need leaders who understand that honoring our roots and embracing bold vision are not opposing forces—they are complementary callings that, when balanced with integrity and humility, can transform congregations and communities for generations to come."
Published by Covenant Books, LaCedric Williams's transformational work empowers emerging pastors to lead with both reverence and relevance. Readers will find themselves equipped with spiritual clarity, practical wisdom, and the courage to lead legacy congregations into thriving futures.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "SACRED ROOTS, BOLD VISION" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Dr. Williams draws from over two decades of pastoral leadership, church planting, and mentorship to craft this illuminating guide. As Senior Pastor of Greater Community First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, where he has served faithfully for more than eleven years, he brings authentic experience to every page. His background as a founding pastor, coupled with his extensive training as a Certified Life Coach, Mental Health Coach, and DISC Method Certified Behavioral Analysis Consultant, positions him uniquely to address both the spiritual and emotional dimensions of legacy leadership. His deep commitment to developing emerging leaders reflects a lifetime devoted to the flourishing of the Black church tradition.
In "SACRED ROOTS, BOLD VISION," readers will discover a candid exploration of the silent battles young preachers face—the tension between honoring the past and transforming the future, between pulpit pressure and authentic character, between charisma and integrity. Through biblical wisdom, real-life mentorship lessons, and culturally rich storytelling, Dr. Williams reveals how to lead with humility, build trust across generational lines, navigate change without division, and embrace spiritual formation as a non-negotiable foundation. This stirring work celebrates the strength of the Black church while offering practical pathways for young leaders to step confidently into their calling.
"My prayer is that this book becomes a sacred companion for every young preacher who feels the weight of legacy on their shoulders," said author LaCedric Williams. "Legacy churches need leaders who understand that honoring our roots and embracing bold vision are not opposing forces—they are complementary callings that, when balanced with integrity and humility, can transform congregations and communities for generations to come."
Published by Covenant Books, LaCedric Williams's transformational work empowers emerging pastors to lead with both reverence and relevance. Readers will find themselves equipped with spiritual clarity, practical wisdom, and the courage to lead legacy congregations into thriving futures.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "SACRED ROOTS, BOLD VISION" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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