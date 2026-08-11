"Lazy Dog, Super Dog and the Mighty Man" Follows Young Ezzy as He Learns to Transform His "Lazy Dog" Moments Into the Confidence and Courage of a "Super Dog"
Olympia, WA, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Recent release Lazy Dog, Super Dog, and the Mighty Man from Covenant Books brings parents, teachers, and young readers a sweet and encouraging story that highlights confidence, character building, and gentle parental guidance. With his loving mother, Lorelei by his side, Ezzy discovers that small choices can help him grow into a mighty young man. Author Elizabeth Alexandra Curtis offers a heartfelt tale that gives children a fun way to see their own potential while reminding parents how powerful patient, loving support can be.
Elizabeth Curtis, a devoted mother of four from Texas, has spent more than two decades nurturing her passion for storytelling and children’s literature. Her deep connection to children’s emotional development and early learning shines through in this uplifting story, which blends relatable childhood moments with meaningful lessons about courage and growth.
Lazy Dog, Super Dog, and the Mighty Man is excellent for bedtime reading, classroom story time, and character development discussions in schools. The story encourages children to have self control, make thoughtful choices, build confidence, and recognize the super powers within themselves.
Vocabulary words are added to support early literacy and strengthen language development for young readers.
Published by Covenant Books, Elizabeth Alexandra Curtis's enchanting work offers parents and educators a tool for discussing courage and self-growth with young readers. This story plants seeds of confidence that will bloom throughout childhood and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Lazy Dog, Super Dog, and the Mighty Man" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Elizabeth Curtis, a devoted mother of four from Texas, has spent more than two decades nurturing her passion for storytelling and children’s literature. Her deep connection to children’s emotional development and early learning shines through in this uplifting story, which blends relatable childhood moments with meaningful lessons about courage and growth.
Lazy Dog, Super Dog, and the Mighty Man is excellent for bedtime reading, classroom story time, and character development discussions in schools. The story encourages children to have self control, make thoughtful choices, build confidence, and recognize the super powers within themselves.
Vocabulary words are added to support early literacy and strengthen language development for young readers.
Published by Covenant Books, Elizabeth Alexandra Curtis's enchanting work offers parents and educators a tool for discussing courage and self-growth with young readers. This story plants seeds of confidence that will bloom throughout childhood and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Lazy Dog, Super Dog, and the Mighty Man" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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