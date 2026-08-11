Recent Release, "Why I Call You Sun," from Covenant Books Author Melissa Hillier, Celebrates a Mother-Son Bond Through Lyrical Planetary Verse
Hope Valley, RI, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Hillier has completed a new book, "Why I Call You Sun," a tender love letter that transforms the celestial realm into a metaphor for maternal devotion. Through imaginative planetary imagery, Hillier captures the essence of a bond so vast it rivals the galaxies themselves; a connection both intimate and universal to anyone blessed enough to experience the unconditional love between parent and child. The work invites readers into moments of darkness and doubt, offering solace through the promise that one cherished person can illuminate even the deepest shadows.
A proud Rhode Islander and devoted mother to her seven-year-old son, Mavric James, Hillier draws from her own life to craft this heartfelt narrative. She studied business and English at the University of Rhode Island and discovered her passion for storytelling through the immersive worlds of historical fiction and fantasy literature. Now, she channels that creative energy into bringing beauty and meaning to her small corner of the world, where she lives with her high school sweetheart in the quaint town they've called home since childhood. Her gardening and decorating pursuits reflect the same care she pours into her writing.
"Why I Call You Sun" explores the profound stakes of parenthood and the transformative power of love. Readers will discover how a mother's affection can become a guiding force, a beacon more reliable than stars, and how the simplest sentiments—when expressed with authenticity and poetic grace—resonate across generations. This is a work about legacy, protection, and the eternal light we kindle in those we hold most dear.
"I wanted to create something my son could treasure forever," said author Melissa Hillier, "a testament to how he has changed my life and made all my dreams real."
Published by Covenant Books, Melissa Hillier's tender work offers readers a sanctuary of hope and affirmation. The book reminds us that love, in its purest form, transcends darkness and endures beyond measure.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Why I Call You Sun" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A proud Rhode Islander and devoted mother to her seven-year-old son, Mavric James, Hillier draws from her own life to craft this heartfelt narrative. She studied business and English at the University of Rhode Island and discovered her passion for storytelling through the immersive worlds of historical fiction and fantasy literature. Now, she channels that creative energy into bringing beauty and meaning to her small corner of the world, where she lives with her high school sweetheart in the quaint town they've called home since childhood. Her gardening and decorating pursuits reflect the same care she pours into her writing.
"Why I Call You Sun" explores the profound stakes of parenthood and the transformative power of love. Readers will discover how a mother's affection can become a guiding force, a beacon more reliable than stars, and how the simplest sentiments—when expressed with authenticity and poetic grace—resonate across generations. This is a work about legacy, protection, and the eternal light we kindle in those we hold most dear.
"I wanted to create something my son could treasure forever," said author Melissa Hillier, "a testament to how he has changed my life and made all my dreams real."
Published by Covenant Books, Melissa Hillier's tender work offers readers a sanctuary of hope and affirmation. The book reminds us that love, in its purest form, transcends darkness and endures beyond measure.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Why I Call You Sun" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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