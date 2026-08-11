Recent Release, "The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott," from Covenant Books Author Cheryl Garrison Garrett, Explores How Spiritual Awakening Reshapes a Tested Marriage
Mauldin, SC, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Garrison Garrett has completed a new book, "The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott": Volume II: Be Perfect or Perish, which delves into the aftermath of Priscilla's harrowing near-death experience during the birth of her twins. This transformative event awakens in her a profound spiritual consciousness, yet for her husband, Jared, the same crisis triggers fear and emotional withdrawal. What once seemed like an ideal union gradually deteriorates beneath the relentless pressures of life, creating a rift that neither anticipated.
A South Carolina native, mother, and grandmother with a degree from Indiana University Bloomington, Garrett brings decades of writing experience to her fiction. After twenty years crafting Civil War, scientific, and medical narratives, she redirected her talents toward storytelling that examines the human condition. This third novel stands as a companion piece to her earlier works, The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott, Volume 1: Widow Wonderland and The Choice to Remain in Heaven, continuing her exploration of faith and resilience.
Throughout this poignant narrative, Priscilla's journey becomes a testament to spiritual growth and redemption. Under the counsel of a devoted guide of faith, she discovers a liberating revelation: perfection is an illusion that no one can achieve. Readers will witness how surrender and acceptance can mend what rigid expectations have fractured, finding solace in the recognition that imperfection is not failure but rather the authentic texture of human existence.
"I wanted to show that transformation doesn't require having everything figured out," said Garrett. "Sometimes our greatest breakthroughs come when we stop trying to be perfect and start being honest about who we really are."
Published by Covenant Books, Cheryl Garrison Garrett's spiritually rich work invites readers to examine their own pursuit of an impossible standard. This testament reminds us that grace flourishes where perfectionism withers.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A South Carolina native, mother, and grandmother with a degree from Indiana University Bloomington, Garrett brings decades of writing experience to her fiction. After twenty years crafting Civil War, scientific, and medical narratives, she redirected her talents toward storytelling that examines the human condition. This third novel stands as a companion piece to her earlier works, The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott, Volume 1: Widow Wonderland and The Choice to Remain in Heaven, continuing her exploration of faith and resilience.
Throughout this poignant narrative, Priscilla's journey becomes a testament to spiritual growth and redemption. Under the counsel of a devoted guide of faith, she discovers a liberating revelation: perfection is an illusion that no one can achieve. Readers will witness how surrender and acceptance can mend what rigid expectations have fractured, finding solace in the recognition that imperfection is not failure but rather the authentic texture of human existence.
"I wanted to show that transformation doesn't require having everything figured out," said Garrett. "Sometimes our greatest breakthroughs come when we stop trying to be perfect and start being honest about who we really are."
Published by Covenant Books, Cheryl Garrison Garrett's spiritually rich work invites readers to examine their own pursuit of an impossible standard. This testament reminds us that grace flourishes where perfectionism withers.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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