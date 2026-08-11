Recent Release, "Papa's Red-Feathered Visits," from Covenant Books Author Laurie Waite Flores, Explores Love Transcending Loss Through a Bright Red Cardinal's Visits
Hauula, HI, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Waite Flores has completed a new book, "Papa's Red-Feathered Visits," which tenderly unfolds the story of two sisters navigating grief after their Papa's passing. When a vibrant cardinal appears one spring morning, the girls recognize in its presence an echo of their beloved grandfather's songs and affection. As the seasons turn and life brings both sorrowful and joyful occasions, the bird returns again and again, offering solace and strength during pivotal moments. The family embraces this winged messenger as Papa's bird—a symbol that his enduring devotion has merely transformed, finding new expression through nature's grace.
With more than three decades of classroom experience in her rural Hawaiian community, Laurie Waite Flores brings her gift for nurturing young hearts to her storytelling. A nationally board-certified educator holding a master's degree in education with licensure spanning general and special education from preschool through twelfth grade, she has collaborated with hundreds of students across the islands to create bilingual educational resources celebrating the region's endangered and endemic wildlife. Her previous works—The Christmas Dove, The Good Shepherd, and The Easter Butterfly—similarly weave lessons of wonder and discovery into narratives that resonate with children.
In "Papa's Red-Feathered Visits," readers will encounter a profound meditation on remembrance, natural beauty, and the invisible bonds that connect us across the veil of loss. Through lyrical prose and a contemplative premise, Flores invites young readers to recognize how presence takes unexpected forms, and how moments of grace arrive when we need them most. Children will discover that love, once given, never truly departs—it simply learns to visit us in ways both mysterious and comforting.
"This story emerged from my deep belief that nature carries messages of hope and healing for those willing to listen," said Flores. "I wanted to create a narrative that honors grief while celebrating the extraordinary ways love continues to reach us, especially through the simple beauty of a cardinal's visit."
Published by Covenant Books, Laurie Waite Flores's heartwarming work offers solace to families navigating loss while celebrating the enduring power of familial bonds. Readers of all ages will find comfort and reassurance in this elegant reminder that those we cherish remain woven into the fabric of our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Papa's Red-Feathered Visits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With more than three decades of classroom experience in her rural Hawaiian community, Laurie Waite Flores brings her gift for nurturing young hearts to her storytelling. A nationally board-certified educator holding a master's degree in education with licensure spanning general and special education from preschool through twelfth grade, she has collaborated with hundreds of students across the islands to create bilingual educational resources celebrating the region's endangered and endemic wildlife. Her previous works—The Christmas Dove, The Good Shepherd, and The Easter Butterfly—similarly weave lessons of wonder and discovery into narratives that resonate with children.
In "Papa's Red-Feathered Visits," readers will encounter a profound meditation on remembrance, natural beauty, and the invisible bonds that connect us across the veil of loss. Through lyrical prose and a contemplative premise, Flores invites young readers to recognize how presence takes unexpected forms, and how moments of grace arrive when we need them most. Children will discover that love, once given, never truly departs—it simply learns to visit us in ways both mysterious and comforting.
"This story emerged from my deep belief that nature carries messages of hope and healing for those willing to listen," said Flores. "I wanted to create a narrative that honors grief while celebrating the extraordinary ways love continues to reach us, especially through the simple beauty of a cardinal's visit."
Published by Covenant Books, Laurie Waite Flores's heartwarming work offers solace to families navigating loss while celebrating the enduring power of familial bonds. Readers of all ages will find comfort and reassurance in this elegant reminder that those we cherish remain woven into the fabric of our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Papa's Red-Feathered Visits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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